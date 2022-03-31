Listen to Glass Animals’ cover of Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ for ‘Spotify Singles’

Glass Animals have shared their cover of Lorde‘s single ‘Solar Power’ – you can listen to the band’s rendition of the 2021 track below.

The cover is the latest to be recorded for an ongoing special edition of the Spotify Singles series, which is celebrating the Best New Artist category at this Sunday’s Grammys (April 3).

Following on from recent covers in the series by Arlo Parks and Finneas, Glass Animals have now shared their take on Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’, which was the title track from the New Zealand artist’s third studio album.

“I chose ‘Solar Power’ because in a time when we were all stuck indoors a bit, this song made me feel like I was on a beach…. we all needed a bit of that!” Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley said in a statement about their choice of track.

“It’s a stunning song, and then I just had a version of it in my head where it was faster with a gospel choir behind it…. so…. we made it!”

You can listen to Glass Animals’ take on Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’, as well as a new version of their recent single ‘I Don’t Want to Talk (I Just Want to Dance)’, above.

Glass Animals previously performed a cover of ‘Solar Power’ during an appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge last December.

Earlier this week, Glass Animals matched the Spice Girls’ best performance on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in the US after their single ‘Heat Waves’ topped the chart for a fourth week.