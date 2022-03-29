Glass Animals equal Spice Girls’ US chart record with ‘Heat Waves’

Glass Animals have matched the Spice Girls’ best performance on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in the US after their single ‘Heat Waves’ topped the chart for a fourth week.

The Oxford four-piece are continuing to bask in the success of their 2020 single, which originally featured on their third studio album ‘Dreamland’.

‘Heat Waves’ made it to the top of the Hot 100 earlier this month after completing a record 59-week climb to Number One, and the track is now four weeks into its reign at the top of the US singles chart.

As Billboard notes, Glass Animals’ four consecutive weeks at US Number One is the longest period spent at the top of the Hot 100 by a British group since the Spice Girls spent four weeks at Number One in 1997 with ‘Wannabe’.

The likes of Pink Floyd (‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)’), Queen (‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’) and The Rolling Stones (‘Honky Tonk Women’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’) have also respectively spent four weeks at the top of the Hot 100.

The current all-time record for a song by a British group staying at the top of the US singles chart is held by The Beatles, who spent nine weeks at Number One in 1968 with ‘Hey Jude’.

Speaking to NME at last month’s BRIT Awards, Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley said of ‘Heat Waves’ success: “There’s something in it. It landed at the right time.

“I feel like everyone in the pandemic has been feeling nostalgic. No one was going out and creating new memories, they were all reliving the old ones. This song is about that – it’s about memories, it’s about missing someone, everyone’s been missing people in this age.”