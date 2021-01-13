Glass Animals say they’ll get Australia tattooed on their arses if they win the triple j Hottest 100

Glass Animals have raised the stakes for Australia’s 2020 triple j Hottest 100, promising to get country tattooed if they take out the youth broadcaster’s annual public-voted countdown.

Taking to social media, the band’s frontman Dave Bayley said that if their track ‘Heat Waves’ takes the top spot, he and fellow band members Drew MacFarlane and Joe Seaward will get a tattoo in the shape of Australia on each of their arses.

“here’s the deal,” the band tweeted, “heatwaves on top of the pile in @tripleJ hottest 100 = australia tattooed to each of our buttocks, not each cheek obvs.”

On Facebook, Bayley unpacked the promise further, saying “Our love for australia runs deep.

“It is where we had our first sold-out shows. it is where triple j gave us some of our first airplay in the world. it is where we had to play gooey in the ding dong lounge for 20 minutes straight because we didn’t have enough songs for a full set on our first tour.”

“Australia has been incredibly generous to us,” Bayley continued, “and now, if we come #1, we will proudly display our gratitude and celebrate by cementing our affection for your country deep into the skin of our butt cheeks.”

Bayley also made note that ‘Heat Waves’ has the highest odds of winning according to betting companies such as Sportsbet, over Aussie favourites like Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, Flume and Tame Impala.

‘Heat Waves’ is taken from Glass Animals’ third album ‘Dreamland’, which also produced singles such as ‘Tangerine’, ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ and ‘Tokyo Drifting’ alongside Denzel Curry.

In a review of ‘Dreamland’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote, “‘Dreamland’ is stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold. It’s a sun-drenched record of summer tunes that will sound even better when heard at festivals with a tinnie in hand.”

The 2020 Hottest 100 will air on triple j on 12pm AEDT on Saturday January 23.