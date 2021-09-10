Listen to Glass Animals’ funky new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’

Glass Animals have shared their brand new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ – you can hear the track below.

The song marks the Oxford band’s first new release since the arrival last summer of their third album ‘Dreamland’.

Speaking about ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’, which you can hear in the below Drew Kirsch-directed video, Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley said: “Talking is great, don’t get me wrong. But this pandemic has made so many of us look inwards in a way we maybe haven’t before.

“The uncertainty in the world and the inability to go out and create new memories makes you dig deep into the past. It really fed people’s deepest insecurities and rattled our foundations in so many ways. Relationships changed, friendships altered, and self-confidence was warped.”

“I spent a lot of time talking to my dog, but even more time talking to myself in my head, which was keeping me up all night, and my friends and family were doing the same.”

Bayley added: “It felt like we were all put in a pressure cooker, but there was no way to let out the steam. That’s what this track is about – that pressure cooker exposing and expanding so many cracks, but struggling to fill them in and decompress.

“I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes and have that release for a moment.”

Back in July Glass Animals were among the Oxford bands – including Radiohead and Foals – who helped keep a local music magazine afloat after donations reached the desired fundraising target.