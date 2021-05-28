Glass Animals launch their own peanut butter to support grassroots venues

Glass Animals have launched their own range of peanut butter to support grassroots venues and the Music Venue Trust.

The Oxford band have teamed up with Jackpot Peanut Butter for the new range, which marks seven years of the band’s debut album ‘ZABA’ and peanut butter-referencing single ‘Gooey’.

The band’s peanut butter comes in a reusable and refillable pot, and is available to pre-order now ahead of its official release on June 9. £2 from each pot will go to the Music Venue Trust. Also available is a sweatshirt featuring the recipe for the peanut butter.

very special announcement with @jackpotPB, can't wait for you to sink your teeth into ithttps://t.co/Eia5hN2Mcm pic.twitter.com/mlami44rnW — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) May 27, 2021

Of the new range, Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley said: “I’ve been eating jackpot peanut butter for years. There’s a jackpot stall in a market next to my house in Hackney, and I loved the look of the packaging to be honest…plus it had a quote from Gremlins on. So I picked up a tub. It was delicious.

“And that’s when I started reading the small print on the back. Each sale includes a donation to Music Venue Trust, the charity which looks after grassroots music venues…i.e. the venues that gave us a shot in the early days when we had no idea what we were doing…the venues that need help to survive but do an extraordinary amount for music culture.”

Beverley Whitrick of the Music Venue Trust added: “MVT’s work is always amplified through partnerships with others, whether that is innovative companies such as jackpot (who have been so supportive for the past 5 years) or amazing bands like Glass Animals. Artists who express their appreciation for grassroots music venues help their fans understand their importance and we are delighted to welcome Glass Animals as patrons of the charity.

“We are excited to be part of this project that joins together music, climate consciousness, good food, great design and a celebration of our wonderful venues.”

Earlier this month, music venues across the UK celebrated reopening for socially distanced gigs after the country’s coronavirus restrictions were loosened.

“After 15 long, difficult months, today is the day the Grassroots Music Venues across the country can finally begin the challenging journey back to brining you the live music we all love,” the Music Venue Trust wrote to mark the occasion.

Glass Animals, meanwhile, recently shared two new collaborations for tracks taken from their 2020 album ‘Dreamland’. The band have linked up with iann dior for a new version of ‘Heat Waves’, and with Bree Runway on a ‘Space Ghost Coast To Coast’ remix