Listen to Glass Animals’ new remix of Florence + The Machine’s ‘My Love’

Florence + The Machine have shared a new Glass Animals remix of their recent single ‘My Love’ – listen to it below.

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley co-wrote/co-produced the original track alongside Florence Welch, and worked on F+TM’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Dance Fever’ along with Jack Antonoff.

Today (April 1) Welch and co. have released Bayley’s new take on ‘My Love’, which takes the song even further into the dancefloor realm via throbbing electronic drums, synths and glitchy vocal samples.

Advertisement

“Wavey Davey did SO GOOD here,” Welch said while announcing the rework. You can listen to ‘My Love (Dave Glass Animals Remix)’ here:

Upon its release last month, Welch explained that ‘My Love’ was initially written as an acoustic “sad little poem” in her kitchen, before being transformed into a floor-filling anthem reminiscent of “Nick Cave at the club”.

“Sometimes the biggest dance songs, I think, have a really sad core to them,” the singer-songwriter said during an interview on BBC Radio 1.

Due to arrive on May 13, ‘Dance Fever’ serves as the follow-up to Florence + The Machine’s 2018 record ‘High As Hope’. Welch has described the new album as being “a fairytale in 14 songs”.

Advertisement

F+TM will showcase their new material at a trio of intimate UK shows this month before embarking on a full arena tour in November. Any remaining tickets can be purchased from here.

Florence + The Machine will also perform at a host of European festivals this summer, including Flow Festival, Øya Festival and Mad Cool Festival.