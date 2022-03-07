Glass Animals reach Number 1 on Billboard charts with ‘Heat Waves’

Glass Animals’ hit song ‘Heat Waves‘ has reached Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It was released in 2020 and has spent a record-breaking 59 weeks on the chart, making it one of the longest runs to the top of the charts in history. The previous record was held by Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, back in December 2019.

During its time on the charts,’Heat Waves’ has been a runaway success on multiple formats, including radio, streaming services and TikTok.

Longest climbs to No. 1 in #Hot100 history: 59, @GlassAnimals Heat Waves

35, @MariahCarey All I Want For Christmas Is You

33, @LosDelRioMusic Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)

31, @lonestarband Amazed

30, @johnlegend All of Me

27, @creed With Arms Wide Open — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 7, 2022

‘Heat Waves’, which was re-released in March 2021 featuring a new verse by Iann Dior, first helped Glass Animals make US chart history back in November.

The song reached number 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 for the first time that month, having already spent 42 weeks on the chart.

Recently, Glass Animals also became the first UK band to reach the top of Spotify‘s global singles chart through the continued success of the track, which has been streamed over 1.1billion times on Spotify.

The song hit the top of Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart in January, making Glass Animals the first British band to reach the top spot. It’s still currently amassing over 4.26million streams a day on Spotify.

The song was also nominated for a BRIT Award for ‘Song Of The Year’ and Best Band In The World and Best Band From The UK: Supported by Pizza Express at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the BRIT awards, Glass Animals opened up about the secret to the runaway success of the single.

“It landed at the right time,” frontman Dave Bayley told NME about the track’s success. “I feel like everyone in the pandemic has been feeling nostalgic.

“No one was going out and creating new memories, they were all reliving the old ones. This song is about that – it’s about memories, it’s about missing someone, everyone’s been missing people in this age.”