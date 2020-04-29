Glass Animals reveal new album tracklisting in emoji form

Glass Animals have teased the tracklisting for their upcoming third album, by sharing it in emoji form.

Frontman Dave Bayley took to Reddit to share hints at the 17-song tracklisting, which includes recent singles ‘Tokyo Drifting’ and ‘Your Love (Deja Vu)’.

See the emoji tracklisting for Glass Animals’ third album via Reddit below.

The new teaser for the upcoming album follows Bayley sharing a number of quarantine covers from his London studio while self-isolating.

Beginning with a version of Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, Bayley has since taken on covers of Lana Del Rey (‘Young and Beautiful’), the late Bill Withers (‘Lean On Me’), and Drake, which he covered in collaboration with Arlo Parks.

The upcoming new Glass Animals album will follow 2017’s ‘How To Be A Human Being’. Since the release of that album, the band were forced to take a break after drummer Joe Seaward was involved in a road accident. The musician suffered a number of serious injuries after being hit by a truck while cycling in Dublin.

The band made their live comeback back in February, playing intimate gigs in London and Manchester. Reviewing the latter show, NME wrote: “This is a triumphant return from one of the UK’s most innovative bands – whose older material has aged well in a climate more used to genre-splicing than at the time of their debut.

“Their new material shows even more thrilling leaps forward. Here’s to whatever they do next.”