Glass Animals share dazzling new single ‘Your Love (Deja Vu)’

Glass Animals have continued their comeback, sharing new single ‘Your Love (Deja Vu)’.

The new song, premiered on Radio 1 tonight (February 19) as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, the track follows recent comeback single ‘Tokyo Drifting’, featuring Denzel Curry.

‘Your Love (Deja Vu)’ follows two intimate UK shows for the band this week: they played Manchester’s Gorilla and London’s Village Underground. Listen to the new single below.

Reviewing the recent Manchester show, NME’s Elizabeth Aubrey wrote: “This is a triumphant return from one of the UK’s most innovative bands – whose older material has aged well in a climate more used to genre-splicing than at the time of their debut.

“Their new material shows even more thrilling leaps forward. Here’s to whatever they do next.”

The band are set to head out on a short US run later this month, beginning next week (February 25) at the U Street Music Hall in Washington, DC. More North American shows, including two gigs at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado alongside ‘Tokyo Drifting’ collaborator Curry, will follow in June.

Glass Animals have also been announced to play London’s All Points East this summer, playing on May 23 alongside Caribou, Whitney and headliners Tame Impala.

Last year, Glass Animals were forced to take a break after drummer Joe Seaward was involved in a road accident. The musician suffered a number of serious injuries after being hit by a truck while cycling in Dublin.