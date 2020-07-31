Glass Animals share intense new track ‘It’s All So Incredibly Loud’

Glass Animals have shared a brand new single – watch the video for ‘It’s All So Incredibly Loud’ below.

The track lands ahead of the band’s third album ‘Dreamland’, which is out next Friday (August 7).

Frontman Dave Bayley says of the track: “The entire song is about three seconds of time. The time between you saying something devastating and then seeing the reaction. It’s deafening.” Watch the track’s new video below.

In addition to the new track, the band have shared brand new tour dates in the UK and Europe for next year, finishing up with a massive London show at Alexandra Palace.

See the dates for the ‘Welcome To Dreamland’ tour below.

MAY 2021

5th – Antwerp, Trix

6th – Berlin, Columbiahalle

7th – Cologne, Live Music Hall

10th – Paris, Le Bataclan

12th – Amsterdam, Paradiso

13th – Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda

16th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

17th – Dublin, Olympia

19th – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

21st – Leeds, O2 Academy

22nd – Glasgow, Barrowlands

23rd – Nottingham, Rock City

25th – Bristol, O2 Academy

26th – London, Alexandra Palace

Glass Animals recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview ahead of the release of ‘Dreamland’.

“The last album saw me digging into other people’s lives and asking them quite heavy questions – quite probing stuff that I probably shouldn’t have asked,” frontman Dave Bayley said in the interview. “The people I spoke to were amazingly open and at the end of all that, I thought it wasn’t fair I was asking them to do this and not myself.”

This month, the band played their recent single ‘Heat Waves’ in front of a ‘Dreamland’ billboard on the streets of Hackney in London.