Glass Animals share new version of ‘Heat Waves’ with iann dior

Glass Animals have shared a new version of their 2020 track ‘Heat Waves’ featuring iann dior – listen below.

The original version of the track appeared on the Oxford band’s third album ‘Dreamland’, and has steadily been climbing the charts since, currently sitting at Number One in Australia.

The new version of ‘Heat Waves’ comes complete with a glossy extra verse from dior, the Puerto Rican-born, Texas-raised 21-year-old rapper who released his debut album ‘Industry Plant’ at the end of 2019.

Listen to the new version alongside the original single below:

Last week, Glass Animals announced rescheduled dates for their 2021 UK tour behind ‘Dreamland’, which features a huge London gig at Alexandra Palace.

The shows, announced last summer, were originally set to take place in May but the band will now hit the road in November. See the dates below.

NOVEMBER 2021

8 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 – Brighton, Centre

14 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

15 – Nottingham, Rock City

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Bristol, O2 Academy

19 – London, Alexandra Palace

Elsewhere, the band have collaborated with Arlo Parks on a new version of their track ‘Tangerine’ and remixed London Grammar’s ‘Lose Your Head’.

iann dior, meanwhile, recently shared a performance for NME Home Sessions, running through renditions of ‘Flowers’ and ‘Holding On’ – watch the full set above.

Speaking to NME last year, he discussed his debut album ‘Industry Plant’, saying: “I love that project. I think that, from the name to the music, it was a statement because everybody around me was calling me an industry plant, and that I wasn’t a real artist. ‘I wasn’t this, I wasn’t that’. Well, let me put it in your face. And after that, listen to the music. If it’s good music, great.”