Glass Animals team up with The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. for new version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’

Glass Animals have teamed up with The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. for a new version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ – you can listen to the track below.

The original version of the song was released back in September and added as a bonus track to Glass Animals’ 2020 album ‘Dreamland’.

Glass Animals have now linked up with Hammond Jr. for a new version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’, which has been released digitally today (April 22) and will be released physically as a special picture disc for tomorrow’s Record Store Day (April 23).

“EXCEPTIONALLY excited to announce a collab w/ the one and only Albert Hammond Jr.!!” Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley said in a statement on Twitter. “We wrote and recorded a whole new massive exploding wig-out outro. Grew up listening to Albert’s records, and learning his guitar parts was a huge part of how I learned guitar myself.

“Anyway – a dream,” he added. “Thank u so much albert!!”

Hammond Jr. said of the collaboration: “I met David over Zoom and we spoke of coffee and Jetway. Two things I still owe him. I was hoping we would write a song one day, but being so far from each other and mid-pandemic it didn’t seem likely. Then, out of the blue, he sent me ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk…’

“I knew exactly what I needed to do. I got some distortion and went to work. David, thanks for having me – to many more things to come.”

Speaking about the song last year, Bayley said that ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ was inspired by the frustration of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“It felt like we were all put in a pressure cooker, but there was no way to let out the steam,” he said. “That’s what this track is about – that pressure cooker exposing and expanding so many cracks, but struggling to fill them in and decompress.

“I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes and have that release for a moment.”

Glass Animals recently shared their remix of Florence + The Machine’s ‘My Love’, which was originally co-written and co-produced by Bayley.

The band also covered Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ last month for a special edition of the Spotify Singles series which celebrated the Best New Artist category at this year’s Grammys.