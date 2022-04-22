Glass Animals team up with The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. for new version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’

Glass Animals have teamed up with The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. for a new version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ – you can listen to the track below.

The original version of the song was released back in September and added as a bonus track to Glass Animals’ 2020 album ‘Dreamland’.

Glass Animals have now linked up with Hammond Jr. for a new version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’, which has been released today (April 22).

Advertisement

You can listen to the two artists’ ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ below.

Speaking about the song last year, Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley said that ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ was inspired by the frustration of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“It felt like we were all put in a pressure cooker, but there was no way to let out the steam,” he said. “That’s what this track is about – that pressure cooker exposing and expanding so many cracks, but struggling to fill them in and decompress.

“I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes and have that release for a moment.”

Advertisement

Glass Animals recently shared their remix of Florence + The Machine’s ‘My Love’, which was originally co-written and co-produced by Bayley.

The band also covered Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ last month for a special edition of the Spotify Singles series which celebrated the Best New Artist category at this year’s Grammys.