Glass Animals tease Denzel Curry collaboration ‘Tokyo Drifting’, their first new music in three years

It's coming later this week

Glass Animals have confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Denzel Curry – check out the posts below.

Set for release tomorrow (November 13), the joint single with the US rapper is titled ‘Tokyo Drifting’. The Oxford band began teasing the song by posting a series of Street Fighter-inspired images to their official Twitter account last week.

In the latest post from earlier this evening (November 12), the group’s frontman Dave Bayley poses in a fighting stance. In another upload, we see Curry “in the red corner” as he prepares to brawl.

The new track will mark Glass Animals’ first new music in three years, following on from their second album ‘How To Be A Human Being’ – which spawned the 2016 single, ‘Life Itself‘.

Last summer, the group were forced to take a break after drummer Joe Seaward was involved in a road accident. The musician suffered a number of serious injuries after being hit by a truck while cycling in Dublin.

Earlier this month, Glass Animals made their return to the stage after more than a year absence. They played a hometown show at The Bullingdon in Oxford on November 1.

Denzel Curry, meanwhile, collaborated with Slowthai on the track ‘Psycho’. The release of studio version in September followed a live airing of the cut during Slowthai’s Glastonbury 2019 performance over the summer.