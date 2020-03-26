Glass Animals unveil new infrared-inspired video ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’

Glass Animals have unveiled a new video for latest single ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ – watch it below.

Taken from their upcoming as-yet titled third studio album, the band’s new song follows the November release of their comeback single ‘Tokyo Drifting’.

“I think we’ve all found ourselves in fucked up relationships that make us feel sad and helpless, frontman Dave Bayley said of ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’. “Not necessarily something romantic – maybe it’s with a family member or a friend. A relationship that we know on some level is going to keep breaking our hearts. We let that person back into their lives over and over again, even though it always ends the same.”

He added: “Maybe you don’t confront it because you hope it’ll change with time. Or because it’s easier to let it slide and never set boundaries. Maybe you think you deserve that unhappiness. Or maybe you find some strange comfort in the chaos.

“This song is about that…about being addicted to chaos. About doing or allowing something self-destructive because on some level you get off on the sadness that comes of it. It’s about wanting to float around and exist inside of that feeling because it has always been familiar to you. It’s something that a lot of people know from growing up in a tense household…so it can feel right to create that dynamic, even if you don’t realise you’re doing it.”

Last week, Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley shared a cover of Nirvana classic ‘Heart-Shaped Box.

The version, recorded in Bayley’s studio as he self-isolates due to the coronavirus outbreak, is the first in a forthcoming series of ‘Quarantine Covers’ he will be undertaking.