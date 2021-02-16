Glassjaw reissue ‘Coloring Book’ EP and drop new video

Glassjaw have reissued their EP ‘Coloring Book’ and released a new video for one of its songs – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The post-hardcore group originally released ‘Coloring Book’ on February 13, 2011, and, to mark the record’s 10th anniversary, have now added it to streaming platforms for the first time.

Read more: 10 of the most essential Glassjaw songs

As well as a new digital release, the band have reissued the EP on vinyl. The wax release allows fans to choose three different colours of interlocking vinyl that, when put together, form a full 12-inch record.

There are 120 possible colour combinations, according to Consequence Of Sound. You can find more information on the vinyl reissue on Glassjaw’s official merch website.

The band have also shared a video for one of ‘Coloring Book’’s six tracks, ‘Gold’. The visuals show a group of dancers wearing Glassjaw jumpers, with the frames presented in varying colours. It then cuts to live footage of the band before cutting back to the dancers. Watch it below now.

Glassjaw released their latest album ‘Material Control’ in 2017. It was the band’s first full-length record in 15 years.

Before the record’s release, the group had said they had no plans to release a third album, arguing that “full-length records are becoming irrelevant”.

Frontman Daryl Palumbo said at the time: “People are so hung up on us not having a full-length out that they’re overlooking the fact that record labels are becoming increasingly irrelevant, that full-length records are becoming irrelevant and the whole album/tour cycle is pretty irrelevant.”