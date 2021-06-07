Glassjaw to play first two albums in full on 2022 anniversary tour

Glassjaw have announced plans to perform their first albums in full on an extensive US tour next year.

The band will mark 20 years of their 2002 album ‘Worship And Tribute’, and also take in planned anniversary celebrations for 2000’s ‘Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence’ that were curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It felt fitting to celebrate both simultaneously as the world begins to open back up,” a press release reads. “The tour is just one piece of the celebration, with more announcements coming soon.”

The full dates for Glassjaw’s 2022 shows are as follows. * denotes that they will play ‘Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence’, and ^ denotes a ‘Worship And Tribute’ performance. Some gigs will see them play both.

MARCH 2022

Wednesday 02 – Los Angeles, CA, 1720*

Thursday 03 – Los Angeles, CA, 1720^

Friday 04 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall*

Saturday 05 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall^

Tuesday 08 – Denver, CO, The Summit*^

Thursday 10 – San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center*^

Friday 11 – Austin, TX, Mohawk*

Saturday 12 – Austin, TX, Mohawk^

Monday 14 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade*^

Wednesday 16 – Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall*^

Friday 18 – Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom*^

Saturday 19 – Worcester, MA, Palladium*^

Sunday 20 – Silver Springs, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring*^

Monday 21 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer*^

Wednesday 23 – Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw*

Thursday 24 – Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw*^

Friday 25 – Huntington, NY, The Paramount*

Saturday 26 – Huntington, NY, The Paramount^

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (June 11), and will be available here.

Earlier this year, Glassjaw reissued their EP ‘Coloring Book’ to mark ten years since its release, and released a new video for one of its songs.

Glassjaw released their latest album ‘Material Control’ in 2017. It was the band’s first full-length record in 15 years.