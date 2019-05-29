A few pretty big surprises have appeared on the full Glastonbury 2019 line-up

It keeps on getting better...

With today’s announcement of the full line-up with stage times for Glastonbury 2019, a number of surprise artist additions have appeared.

With Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure topping the Pyramid Stage, Tame Impala, Chemical Brothers, Christine & The Queens, Interpol, The Streets, Wu-Tang Clan, Janelle Monae are among the other stage’s headliners with hundreds of other acts confirmed.

Most of the bigger names were already known, but there are some notable new additions.

Courteeners now have a high slot as the penultimate band on The Other Stage performing at 8.45pm on the Saturday night, Japanese metal sensation BABYMETAL have been confirmed a 2.35pm Sunday afternoon slot on the same stage, along with Bring Me The Horizon who take to the stage after them at 3.45pm.

Not only that, but Mac DeMarco will now also perform on The Other Stage at 3.30pm on the opening Friday while Maggie Rogers will play there too at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

If you fancy a little novelty fun, The Proclaimers will open the Pyramid Stage at 11.45am on Saturday morning.

Other notable additions include Four Tet performing at Pangea at 10pm on Saturday night, and AJ Tracey‘s 2am slot on Wow on Saturday going into Sunday.

Glastonbury 2019 takes place from Wednesday 26 – Sunday June 30. Check back at NME for the latest Glastonbury news, and see the latest weather forecast here.