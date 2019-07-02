This is what the Glastonbury 2019 post-festival clean-up looks like – watch

With Glastonbury 2019 now behind us, the clean-up and wind-down operation across the Worthy Farm site continues. Check out time-lapse footage below.

This year however, the post-Glasto scenes appear to be much less messy than usual – probably due to the ban on single-use plastic and increased emphasis on environmentalism throughout the festival. Thursday even saw a procession led by Green Peace and Extinction Rebellion to demand climate change, while Sir David Attenborough even made a last-minute appearance on the Pyramid Stage to hail the festival’s attitude.

“There was one sequence from Blue Planet 2 which every seems to remember,” said Sir David. “It showed what plastic has done to the creatures that live in the ocean. It had an extraordinary effect and now this great festival has gone plastic free!”

“That is more than a million bottles of water which have not been drunk by you in plastic. Thank you, thank you! The oceans cover two thirds of this planet of ours. There’s one third which we occupy all the time, the land which only covers only one third of the globe.”

See below for time-lapse footage of workers cleaning up the Pyramid Stage area to leave it completely

“This is the year. Climate is top of the agenda, and it needs to be the top of the agenda if we’re going to make some serious fundamental changes,” Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavistold NME before the festival. “

“We’re not selling plastic bottles this year. That’s the first mission that we’ve working on all year, and it is vast. If you want to buy water, then you can buy it in a can. I think most people will have reusable bottles so we’re not trying to sell more bottles, we’re just asking people to reuse them more. We’ve got water points everywhere you look. The first thing you’ll notice when you walk on site is that tap water is available everywhere. If you need to fill up, there will be a Water Aid kiosk wherever you are.”

She added: “I went to the Extinction Rebellion occupation of London with my kids, and I really wanted them to do something here. This is the perfect place for them to do something, because we’re essentially building a city and people need to come and live in it while being completely open-minded. People are open to changing the way they live when they re-enter the outside world. It’s a good place to campaign, join together, and send a message to the outside world?”

See above for NME’s video highlights for the weekend above, and check out the story of Glastonbury 2019 in beautiful photos here.