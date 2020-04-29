Glastonbury 2020 Emerging Talent Competition to still go ahead – check out the longlist

Glastonbury Festival have announced that their annual Emerging Talent Competition will still be going ahead for 2020, despite this year’s festival being cancelled.

The 50th anniversary of the Somerset event was due to take place in June, but was pulled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, today Glasto have confirmed that their usual competition to find the best UK and Ireland talent shall remain – as well as sharing a playlist of the 90 longlisted acts. Check it out below.

Advertisement

“At a time when the live music industry is on hold, and upcoming artists are not able to get out there and showcase their talents, I’m so pleased that we’re still able to shine a light on the best new acts in the UK and Ireland through the Emerging Talent Competition,” said Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis.

“I’m hugely looking forward to hearing the 90 acts on the longlist – and I really hope that lots of others will listen and choose their favourites too.”

The winners of the competition will be awarded a slot to perform at Glastonbury 2021, as well as a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation – with two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

The 90 longlisted acts were picked by our judging panel of 30 UK music writers and bloggers.

“The Emerging Talent Competition is an incredible opportunity and has been a fantastic springboard for so many successful music creators, including Declan McKenna, Marie White, Flohio and Izzy Bizu,” said Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation. “This unique combination of the opportunity to perform at the iconic Glastonbury Festival and receive vital career support has had a real and sustainable impact on those artists’ development. I’m very much looking forward to seeing who the winner and runners-up are this year.”

Advertisement

Amy Field from PRS for Music added: “We are so pleased the Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition is still going ahead. It’s something positive to focus on during this uncertain time and with the unfortunate cancellation of Glastonbury Festival this year.

“We know that many music creators are currently facing challenges, and so we are proud to be able to continue this project with PRS Foundation and Glastonbury to keep the momentum going and provide some much needed support to artists taking part.”

A panel of judges, including Michael and Emily Eavis, will narrow down the 90 longlisted artists to a final eight. Due to current circumstances, there will be no live final in Pilton this year, but a panel will be selecting the winner and runners up to perform at Worthy Farm next year.

In recent years the competition has played a big part in the rise of artists such as Declan McKenna, Izzy Bizu, Swimming Girls, Che Lingo, She Drew The Gun and more. Other historic winners include The Subways and Scouting For Girls.

In place of its usual Glastonbury coverage, the BBC has announced a range of programming to celebrate 50 years of the festival across the weekend it was due to run in June.

With the festival inviting fans to share their photo memories, Glasto have also been sharing playlists of the artists due to play stage by stage. So far they’ve published playlists for the John Peel Tent, The Park Stage and West Holts.

The festival have also received praise for supplying ponchos and medical supplies to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.