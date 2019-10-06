Sadness and jubilation as fans react to Glastonbury 2020 tickets selling out in 33 minutes

Did you manage to bag yourself some?

Glastonbury 2020 standard tickets went on sale this morning (October 6) – and sold out in 33 minutes.

The 2020 edition of the world-famous music festival, which takes place June 24-28 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, returns following last year’s hugely successful outing – one Emily Eavis called “the best festival yet!”

The lineup for 2020 is yet to be announced but Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, Foals and Elton John are all among the rumoured headliners.

The first batch of coach package tickets for the festival went on sale last week (October 3) and sold out in just 27 minutes.

Standard tickets went on sale at 9am today and the See Tickets Twitter account posted a message at 9:33am confirming they had all sold out:

A resale for unwanted and unpaid coach packages will take place on Thursday April 16, 2020 followed by the main resale on Sunday April 19, 2020.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on some tickets took to social media to share their excitement.

Whereas those who were not so lucky aired their frustrations, with many complaining that they were unable to get on the website.

The official Glastonbury Twitter account wrote: “Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out. There will be a ticket resale in April – plus we’ll be announcing details of a special ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets in the coming days.”

Festival co-organsier Emily Eavis also took to social media to share the news that tickets had sold out, saying that “demand was higher than ever, with over 2.4 million people registered.”

The last installment of the festival in 2019 saw Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headline. Other notable performance came from Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Liam Gallagher, Maggie Rogers, Wu-Tang Clan and Lewis Capaldi.

The latest bookies’ odds see Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, Foals and Elton John named favourites to headline next year’s festival.

In April 2019, organiser Michael Eavis told BBC Somerset that The Beatles legend Paul McCartney would be coming to Glastonbury, “hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?” he added.

McCartney himself has now said a headline slot could be a “distinct possibility”.

As ever, there’s also speculation about a potential headline spot for Fleetwood Mac – who are yet to play Worthy Farm. Last month Mick Fleetwood told fans at their Wembley show that they still “had a big field to play”, and in an interview with The Independent the band reiterated their desire to play Glastonbury.

Appearing on-stage at the Acoustic Stage during Glastonbury 2019 on June 28, Michael Eavis addressed the band’s comments, saying” “I can’t afford them at the moment! They’ll have to bring their price down because we can’t afford it. But they said the other day that they really want to do it and if they don’t do it before they die they’ll go to hell.”

As far back as 2017, Emily Eavis confirmed that two headliner bookings were already in the bag for 2020. “Ideally, we’d have a mix of old and new acts headlining,” she told NME. “A bit of both. But, a lot can happen between now and then, and it’s about seeing who comes through and who would be right for us. It kind of depends, we’ve just got a little while, we’re not in any rush, but it’s quite exciting. It’s always good having something in the long term plans as well.”

The 1975’s Matt Healy has also confirmed that the band will be at the festival in 2020, and speaking earlier this year, added that they feel “ready” for the top spot next summer. “Whether we headline it or not, who knows?” he told Matt Wilkinson on Beats1. Emily Eavis later responded to the frontman’s comments, telling Wilkinson ““Oh really? That’s good. Interesting. They’re great. Obviously we’d love to have The 1975.”

As for the big pop acts that tend to appear at Glastonbury, it could be the Spice Girls. That’s according to Mel B, who says the group will reconvene with Victoria Beckham to discuss the idea. Say you’ll be there?

Want another big name to throw into the rumour mill? Step right up, Taylor Swift. The singer just announced a run of European festival dates as part of her summer 2020 ‘Lover’ Tour. As it stands, she’s performing in Oslo on Friday June 26, meaning that she could grace Glastonbury with either a headline or surprise set on the Saturday or Sunday.

For more news, rumours, and general festival information, check out NME‘s all you need to know about Glastonbury 2020 guide.