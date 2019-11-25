"It's their first time at Glastonbury, and we've got one male and one female"

Emily Eavis has heightened speculation that Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will top the bill at Glastonbury 2020 after confirming that the two remaining headlining acts have never played the festival before.

Despite the fact that neither artist has made their Worthy Farm debut yet, the pair are currently leading the bookies’ odds for a top slot at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event next year.

Eavis told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2: “Interestingly, for the other two headliners it’s their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female – so there’s a couple of clues there. I’m sure people will guess, so don’t put them to me!”

It comes a week after Paul McCartney was confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary – marking his first appearance at the festival since 2004.

Eavis said of McCartney’s headline slot: “It’s amazing having him back. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate.”

While it’s yet to be confirmed when the rest of the line-up will arrive, Eavis hinted that the identity of a second headliner could be revealed “this side of Christmas”.

“Most of it will be [announced in] the beginning of 2020. Everyone needs their moment,” she explained.

At the time of writing, Swift is receiving bookies odds as low as 3/10, followed by Kendrick Lamar at 4/11.

Last weekend, Michael Eavis also hinted that Swift could be set to headline Glastonbury 2020 in a new interview.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Eavis said: “I’ve got two of my favourite headliners… already booked […] I can’t tell you the second one […] you would love her to bits… everybody does […] but no names at the moment…”

Swift, who’s performing a run of European festival dates as part of her summer 2020 ‘Lover’ Tour, is likely to take the Sunday (June 28) slot at Worthy Farm as she’s currently scheduled to play in Oslo on the Friday evening (June 26).