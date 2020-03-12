Emily Eavis has shared the first wave of Glastonbury 2020 performers with Kendrick Lamar announced as the festival’s final headliner.

Eavis shared the lineup on social media, saying that “after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣”

Taking place June 24-28 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, the festival’s headliners have now been confirmed as Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift, with Diana Ross playing the legends slot.

Other names on the bill include: Lana Del Rey, Robyn, Aitch, Haim, Cage The Elephant, FKA twigs, Anna Calvi, Dizzee Rascal, Kano, Manic Street Preachers, Kelis, AJ Tracey, The Big Moon, Pet Shop Boys, JARV IS…, TLC, Beabadoobee, Jehnny Beth, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Charli XCX, Lianne La Havas, Skunk Anansie, Sam Fender, Soccer Mommy, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and more.

Eavis concluded her post by saying: “As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.”

It is currently unclear as to whether or not Glastonbury will be cancelled or pushed back amidst recent cancellations and postponements of festivals such as Coachella and SXSW due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the festival responded to music fans worried that the event could be affected by the outbreak.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned that “reducing mass gatherings” may need to be considered amid the spread of the coronavirus, leading many to worry that could mean curtailing or even cancelling Glastonbury 2020.

However, it appears the festival is still set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer. According to Somerset Live, Adrian Coombs, Glastonbury Festival’s Head of Event Operations, said: “Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year’s event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety.

“We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.