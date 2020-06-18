Look away now unless you want to see what the weather forecast would’ve been for Glastonbury 2020

Glastonbury‘s 2020 festival was due to take place next weekend — and the latest weather forecast for the local area suggests that it would’ve been another warm and sunny festival weekend.

This year’s festival, which would’ve been Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event, was cancelled earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

While the BBC have since announced a pop-up Glastonbury channel that’ll screen classic sets from festivals past over what would’ve been Glastonbury 2020 (June 24-28), the disappointment for festivalgoers will likely be compounded by learning that the latest weather forecast for the Glastonbury and Pilton area next week predicts mostly dry and sunny weather.

According to BBC Weather, the local area around the festival will be treated to a consecutive run of dry days from June 24 to 28, with “sunny intervals and a gentle breeze” bringing temperatures between 21-28°C.

That particular BBC forecast estimates that the chance of precipitation will not exceed 20% over the festival weekend.

Accuweather, however, suggests that the chance of rain is higher and that “a bit of rain” will likely fall on the Saturday and Sunday mornings of the festival’s scrapped dates (June 27 and 28).

Last year’s Glastonbury saw one of the hottest festival weekends on record, with temperatures peaking at 30°C.

Yesterday (June 17) saw R.A.E crowned as the winner of this year’s Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition.