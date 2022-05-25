Glastonbury 2022 bans sales of single-use plastic bottles

Emily Eavis has confirmed that single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be sold on-site at Glastonbury 2022.

The festival first introduced the policy for their 2019 event in a move that was praised by Sir David Attenborough during his surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage that year.

Writing on Instagram this afternoon (May 25), Eavis reminded festivalgoers that Glastonbury will not be selling plastic bottles at this year’s festival, which will run from June 22-26, and encouraged them to bring a reusable water bottle to fill up instead.

Advertisement

“With 28 days to go ’til gates open, I wanted to remind everyone that, as in 2019, single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be sold on-site at Glastonbury 2022,” the festival organiser said.

“Please don’t forget to bring a reusable water bottle to fill up for free at one of the hundreds of water points and taps on our site.”

Eavis added: “All of the water at Glastonbury Festival comes from the local Bristol Water mains and is of the same quality as your taps at home. It is also available to purchase in cans.

“Let’s keep the standard up, as we did so well in 2019, saving 1.7million bottles from landfill! Reuse. Reduce. Respect.”

Earlier this week Glastonbury confirmed the 2022 line-up for their West Holts Stage, with Little Simz, Róisín Murphy and Bicep headlining.

Advertisement

The news follows on from the confirmation of the line-ups for the festival’s Park, Croissant Neuf, Acoustic Stage, Glade, Common, Left Field and Shangri-La areas.