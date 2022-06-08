Glastonbury 2022: BBC share further details of festival coverage

The BBC have shared further details of their coverage for this month’s Glastonbury Festival.

Last month it was revealed that the broadcaster will show sets live from Worthy Farm’s Pyramid Stage in Ultra High Definition (UHD) for the first time.

Now, a full schedule for the week leading up to the festival and its Friday night (June 18-24) has been shared, with significant coverage across radio and television.

BBC Music’s presenters for the festival include Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley, Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens, while the pre-festival schedule includes a broadcast of Glastonbury: 50 Years & Counting, described as a “kaleidoscopic portrait of Glastonbury and its social and musical history is given through the testimony of its principal curators, Michael and Emily Eavis, as well as artists who have appeared there”.

Contributors on the programme include Aswad, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Dua Lipa, Ed O’Brien, Fatboy Slim, Florence Welch, Johnny Marr, Linda Lewis, Orbital, Noel Gallagher, The Levellers, Thom Yorke and Stormzy.

On Monday (June 20), Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage will be broadcast on BBC One, a film “in which Stormzy reflects on the journey that led him to that iconic performance in 2019 at the festival”.

See the full schedule for BBC’s Glastonbury coverage from June 18-24 below. Details of what to expect on the Saturday (June 25) and Sunday (June 26) of the festival, and post-event coverage, is promised soon.

TV schedule

Sunday, June 19

9pm-10.45pm – BBC Two – Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting

A film three years in the making, producer/director of the acclaimed David Bowie Five Years trilogy, Francis Whately, turns his attention to a kaleidoscopic portrait of Glastonbury for this social and musical history of (probably) The World’s Greatest Music Festival. The story is told through the testimony of its principal curators, Michael and Emily Eavis and the musicians who have performed there, including Thom Yorke, Florence Welch, Dua Lipa, The Levellers, Aswad, Orbital, Fatboy Slim, Linda Lewis, Noel Gallagher, Ed O’Brien, Chris Martin, and Stormzy.

Monday, June 20

10.40pm-11.10pm – BBC One – Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage

This programme will see the mega-star rapper Stormzy reflect on his Glastonbury journey, which led to one of the all-time iconic headline performances on the Pyramid Stage in 2019.

11.10pm-12.25am – BBC One – Stormzy: Live at Glastonbury 2019

Another chance for fans to watch Stormzy’s acclaimed set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Thursday, June 23

10pm-10.30pm – BBC Two – Glastonbury 2022

Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders welcome you to the luscious green fields of Worthy Farm, which once again will become one of the biggest music festivals on the planet and for the first time invite you to join live from site on a Thursday night. If you thought Glastonbury Festival started on the Friday, you are very wrong. The gates fly open on Wednesday morning and the Glastonbury weekend adventure begins. From their bird’s eye view over the Festival at The Park, Lauren and Jack take a look at what’s coming up over the weekend, investigate what the cows have been doing for the last three years and are joined by special guests and bespoke acoustic performances. Also joining the BBC Two gang is Glastonbury first-timer, BBC 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz, who will be exploring every corner of the Festival.

Friday, June 24

7pm-8pm – BBC Three – Griff and Sigrid at Glastonbury 2022

Highlights of performances by two of pop’s current stars, BRIT-winning UK electro pop singer songwriter Griff and Norwegian singer songwriter Sigrid perform in the John Peel Tent on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival.

8pm-8.30pm – BBC Four – Crowded House at Glastonbury 2022

Highlights of the performance by the Antipodean band led by Neil Finn and featuring two of his sons, from the Pyramid Stage on the first full day of the Glastonbury Festival. Expect songs from the band’s classic back catalogue plus last year’s long awaited seventh studio album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

8.30pm-9.30pm – BBC Four – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Glastonbury 2022

Performance by the award-winning and best-selling combination of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Expect songs from their two hugely successful duet albums featuring a whole range of covers, 2007’s ‘Raising Sand’ and the more recent ‘Raise the Roof’ which will no doubt draw a huge crowd to the Pyramid Stage on the first full day of the Somerset festival.

9pm-10pm – BBC Two – Glastonbury 2022

Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo are live at Worthy Farm as the sun sets on the first full day of Glastonbury Festival. They introduce performances from the likes of Wet Leg, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Wolf Alice, and TLC. Radio 1’s Jack Saunders will be hanging out at the Pyramid Stage, where North Shields’ finest, Sam Fender will be making his Glastonbury debut. There will also be unique performances in the BBC studio at The Park and the newest member of the Glastonbury team Remi Burgz will be out and about making friends around the Festival. Plus, we take a look at the amazing meteoric rise that has brought 20-year-old pop icon Billie Eilish to headline the world-famous Glastonbury Pyramid Stage.

9.30pm-10.30pm – BBC Four – Arlo Parks & IDLES at Glastonbury 2022

Highlights from two shows from artists who have emerged in recent years. Mercury Prize winner, poet and soulful singer songwriter Arlo Parks performs on the Park Stage and Bristol post-punk outfit IDLES take to the Other Stage on the first day of the festival.

10pm-2am – BBC Two – Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022

Clara Amfo introduces live from Worthy Farm multi-million selling pop icon Billie Eilish, who at 20 years old is, to date, the youngest solo artist ever to headline the famous Glastonbury Pyramid Stage. Following Billie’s headline set Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne look back at all the best bits from the first day of the Festival with highlights from the other headline acts including Little Simz, Foals, Primal Scream and Four Tet. There will be special performances from the BBC Studio at The Park and James Ballardie and Radio 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz are out about in the different areas of late night Glastonbury.

10.30pm-12am – BBC Three – Little Simz at Glastonbury 2022

The headlining performance from the award-winning UK rapper and songwriter who made her Glastonbury debut on the West Holts Stage back in 2016. She returns to top the bill on the first full day of the festival with numbers from her widely acclaimed fourth album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’.

12am-1am – BBC Three – Sam Fender and Blossoms at Glastonbury 2022

Highlights of two performances on the first day at the Glastonbury Festival. North Shields’ indie-rock singer songwriter Sam Fender makes his debut at the festival on the Pyramid Stage and Stockport’s chart topping five-piece Blossoms from the Other Stage.

Radio schedule

Wednesday, June 22

5am-7.30am – 6 Music – Chris Hawkins (produced by Audio Always)

Chris kicks off All Day Glastonbury on 6 Music – the first of five days on which the station will be celebrating the festival all day. Between 5am-midnight today, every track played on the network will be from an artist who has played at Glastonbury in the past – or will be this year – and there’ll be archive sets broadcast in each show. In today’s show, Chris will be chatting to some of the unsung heroes – the volunteers – of Glastonbury.

7.30am-10.30am – 6 Music – Lauren Laverne (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

Lauren is at the Worthy Farm gates as Glastonbury Festival kicks off for the first time since 2019 and the first festival-goers arrive. She’ll be exploring the site, investigating new areas and giving listeners a flavour of this year’s fun. Plus, there’ll be a special edition of the show’s regular Cloudbusting feature, focussing on artists performing across the weekend, and Lauren will play out an extended cut of Pulp’s legendary Pyramid Stage performance from 1995.

10.30am-7pm – 6 Music – All Day Glastonbury

All Day Glastonbury continues, with shows from Mary Anne Hobbs (10.30am-1pm, produced by BBC Audio), Craig Charles (1pm-4pm produced by Audio Always) and Steve Lamacq (4pm-7pm, produced by BBC Audio).

7pm-9pm – 6 Music – Jamz Supernova (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

Jamz brings listeners up to date with all the action from Glastonbury. She’ll have news, special guests and performance highlights from some of 6 Music’s favourite artists who are playing at the festival this year.

9pm-12am – 6 Music – Gideon Coe (produced by BBC Audio)

Gideon concludes day one of All Day Glastonbury on 6 Music.

Thursday, June 23

5am-7.30am – 6 Music – Chris Hawkins (produced by Audio Always)

Chris launches day two of All Day Glastonbury on 6 Music. Once again, every track played between 5am-midnight will be from an artist who has played at Glastonbury in the past – or will be this year – and there’ll be archive sets broadcast. Today, Chris chats to Australian indie electro pop band Confidence Man, who are performing on the Park Stage at the festival this year.

7.30am-10.30am – 6 Music – Lauren Laverne (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

On this second All Day Glastonbury on 6 Music, Lauren explores the green side of the festival, broadcasting live from site and exploring the Greenfields. She’ll be delving into the permaculture garden, discovering the craft fields and finding out how the festival is maintaining its green pledge, over 50 years since it began. Plus there’ll be a special People’s Playlist direct from the campsites across the festival, and there’ll be a chance to hear an extended section of Little Simz’s performance on the Park Stage from 2019.

10.30am-7pm– 6 Music – All Day Glastonbury

All Day Glastonbury continues, with shows from Mary Anne Hobbs (10.30am-1pm, produced by BBC Audio), Craig Charles (1pm-4pm produced by Audio Always) and Steve Lamacq (4pm-7pm, produced by BBC Audio).

7pm-9pm – 6 Music – Jamz Supernova (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

Jamz reminisces on her visits to Glastonbury over the years, learns how to make a special local cocktail, and goes exploring around the site to speak to bar staff, site workers, punters, organisers, and, of course, musicians.

7pm-12am – Radio 1 Dance and BBC Radio Somerset DAB – Radio 1’s Dance Takeover at the BBC Music Introducing Stage *live from Glastonbury (produced by BBC Audio)

Radio 1 Dance has a live broadcast of Radio 1 Dance’s takeover of the BBC Music Introducing Stage, hosted by Danny Howard and Jaguar. The programme will be simulcast on BBC Radio Somerset DAB and feature sets from some of the biggest names from the world of Introducing Dance, in addition to sets from Radio 1’s Arielle Free, Danny and Jaguar.

9pm-12am – 6 Music – Gideon Coe (produced by BBC Audio)

Gideon concludes day two of All Day Glastonbury on 6 Music.

Friday, June 24

5am-10.30am – 6 Music – All Day Glastonbury

The third All Day Glastonbury begins on 6 Music, with shows from Chris Hawkins (5am-7.30am, produced by Audio Always), and Nemone (7.30am-10.30am, produced by BBC Audio).

7am-10am – Radio 2 – The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show comes live from Glastonbury, featuring live music and artist interviews. Plus, Richie Anderson and Tina Daheley explore the site to preview the weekend and hear from excited music fans as part of the show.

10.30am-7pm – 6 Music broadcasts live from Glastonbury

6 Music brings listeners more Glastonbury coverage. Shows broadcast live from Worthy Farm will be presented by Jamz Supernova (10.30am-1pm, produced by BBC Audio), Huw Stephens (1pm-4pm, produced by Audio Always) and Steve Lamacq (4pm-7pm, produced by BBC Audio).

10.30am-1pm – Radio 1 – Vick Hope gives regular updates live from Worthy Farm (produced by BBC Audio)

7pm-9pm – 6 Music – Nemone & Matt Everitt (produced by BBC Audio) *Matt live from Glastonbury*

Matt & Nemone continue the third All Day Glastonbury on 6 Music. Matt will be on site at the festival to bring listeners the special moments from Friday. Plus there’ll be interviews, news and a look ahead to what’s to come later that evening and into the weekend. Guests include FOALS, who are performing on the Other Stage and Saint Etienne, who are performing on the Park Stage.

9pm-12am – 6 Music – Tom Ravenscroft & AFRODEUTSCHE (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

Tom & AFRODEUTSCHE take over on this third All Day Glastonbury on 6 Music, presenting their show from Worthy Farm. They’ll take listeners across the stages during their show, bringing them the best of the live sets taking place that night from St. Vincent, Bonobo, Jesus and Mary Chain, Khruangbin, Little Simz, Foals, Primal Scream and Four Tet.

10pm-12am – Radio 1 – Sian Eleri (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

Sian Eleri will be live from Pilton to bring listeners the Pyramid Stage headline set from Billie Eilish.

After being cancelled due to COVID in both 2020 and 2021, the Worthy Farm festival will make its long-awaited return from June 22-26, with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar set to headline the Pyramid Stage.

Last month, the full line-up and set times were revealed for Glastonbury 2022 – check them out and start making your schedules here.

Those travelling by train to Pilton may have disrupted journeys though, after the RMT union announced that “over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of 3 days of national strike action later this month, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989”.

The nationwide strikes are due to take place on June 21, 23 and 25, which means that those travelling to Worthy Farm for the festival from June 22-26 may face disruption.