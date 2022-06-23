Sun-soaked Glastonbury 2022 day one ends in fireworks spectacular

The second day of Glastonbury 2022 kicks off today (Thursday June 23), after the opening day saw early arrivals enjoy high temperatures, the famous Glasto sunset and a fireworks spectacular. Check out photos and footage below.

Festival boss Michael Eavis was on hand yesterday to officially open the gates at 8am and welcome fans to Worthy Farm, before thousands took to exploring the Pilton site and enjoying sunshine and high temperatures.

As evening set in, thousands of fans took to the hill near the Park Stage and surrounding fields to get panoramic views of the festival and to watch the famous Glastonbury sunset – with many cheering as the day ended and the night began.

Once darkness had set in, a huge fireworks display took place on the hill of the Park Stage as well as the field above the the tipi village – with the latter the site of the burning of a large wooden phoenix.

A selection of photos from the first evening of Glastonbury 2022, you can see more of Wednesday's great pics here: https://t.co/wn8SGuA0gV pic.twitter.com/R8WQVl18q7 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 23, 2022

The main line-up of music kicks off tomorrow with performances from the likes of Foals, The Libertines, Sam Fender, St Vincent, IDLES, Blossoms, Sigrid, Phoebe Bridgers and Primal Scream, with a headline set on the Pyramid Stage from Billie Eilish. Tonight however, will see sets from acts including Mel C, Michael Eavis with a backing band, Nia Archives, I Jordan, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and many more.

Check out the full line-up and performance times here.

Meanwhile, uncertainty hangs over Wolf Alice’s upcoming Pyramid Stage performance after the band revealed that they were stranded in LA after flight cancellations.

The band aren’t the only ones with a question mark over their appearance at Glastonbury Festival this weekend after The Chemical Brothers cancelled their show in Cork tonight due to a positive COVID test in their camp. That show has been rescheduled to 2023.

The latest weather forecast for the Pilton area suggests mild temperatures with light rain expected to fall intermittently from today through to Sunday.