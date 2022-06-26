Easy Life on Kevin Abstract joining them at Glastonbury 2022: “He’s a very inspiring dude”

At their second Glastonbury, Easy Life have talked about their experience of stepping up to play the Pyramid Stage, and of working with Kevin Abstract.

Immediately after their set, singer Murray Matravers, drummer Ollie Cassidy and guitarist Lewis Berry told NME that they had been feeling quite nervous, and that the adrenaline was still flowing.

“This is probably the worst time to speak to us, because I genuinely think we’re all still speechless,” Berry laughed. “For the first time ever, we’re all just like, aaay!”

Taking to the Pyramid at 2.30pm, 2022 marked the Leicester group’s second appearance at Glastonbury, and a significant step up from their 2019 headline slot on the BBC Introducing Stage. Ahead of time, they had supplied a select group of their fans with Easy Life flags, designed to speak to the Glastonbury tradition.

“We just wanted to say thank you to the fans; they’re the reason we do it,” said Matravers. “You talk about the pressure of playing the stage; as soon as you walk out there, I saw so many familiar faces that have been to other shows. In that moment it just feels like any other gig.”

Predominantly playing cuts from debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’, Easy Life also shared new single ‘Dear Miss Holloway’, featuring former Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract.

Abstract turned up in person for his guest verse, but upon entering the stage, he promptly forgot his bars.

“He’s just a very inspiring dude; I was lucky enough to meet him when we were last in LA,” explained Matravers. “We thought it would be amazing to bring him out, so we flew him in and bless him, he forgot every single word. But just to see him walk side of stage, it was hilarious.”

Easy Life also played their recent single ‘Beeswax’, and a previously unheard track, ‘OTT’ featuring radar indie-pop artist Benee. Both will feature on the upcoming second album, ‘Maybe In Another Life’, which is due on August 25.

