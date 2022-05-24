Little Simz, Róisín Murphy and Bicep have been announced as the headliners of Glastonbury 2022’s West Holts Stage.

This line-up news is the latest to emerge from the Worthy Farm festival, which returns from June 22-26, following the reveal of the bills for the Park, Croissant Neuf, Acoustic Stage, Glade, Common, Left Field and Shangri-La areas.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis previously confirmed that Simz would top the bill on the festival’s West Holts Stage this year, and it’s now been announced that Murphy and Bicep will join the rapper in headlining the stage in 2022.

The day splits for the West Holts Stage have also been confirmed this morning (May 24). Sleaford Mods, TLC and Bonobo will perform before Little Simz headlines on the Friday of the festival (June 24), while Black Midi, Caribou, Celeste and Leon Bridges will all play ahead of Murphy on the Saturday (June 25).

Bicep’s closing set on the Sunday (June 26) is preceded by performances from acts including Nubya Garcia, Emma-Jean Thackray, Koffee and Angélique Kidjo.

“West Holts is back, literally larger than ever and ready to take another musical trip through the best weekend of our lives,” a statement on Glastonbury’s website reads.

“West Holts hosts an outernational soundclash of beats, bass, rhythms and rhymes. It’s a place to catch some of the most lauded names in jazz, electronica, reggae, R&B, rap and beyond. At night it’s generally party central, but the days offer a finely curated mix of acts that swings from the familiar to the far out.

“It’s not just the music that pulls people to West Holts, though. The field always has a great vibe, assisted by a couple of choice bars and some of the best food stalls on site.”

The official festival site map was shared earlier this month by Glastonbury organisers.