Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar have been confirmed as Glastonbury’s final two headliners for this year’s festival.

They join previously announced headliner Billie Eilish in topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage at this year’s event, which will run at Worthy Farm between June 22-26.

It will be Glastonbury’s first edition since 2019, with both the 2020 (due to be headlined by McCartney, Lamar and Taylor Swift) and 2021 festivals both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCartney hinted last week that he was due to appear at the festival this year by sharing a Wordle-style teaser on his Twitter.

A host of other big names have also been added to the Glastonbury 2022 line-up this morning (March 4), with the likes of Lorde, Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines D.C., Elbow, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, Turnstile and The Jesus and Mary Chain all set to perform. Diana Ross was previously confirmed for this year’s ‘Legends’ slot.

Glastonbury added that there are still “many more acts and attractions” to be announced.

Emily Eavis tweeted: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

You can see the line-up so far here:

Other acts who’d previously self-confirmed for this year’s festival include Crowded House and Courtney Barnett.

Last month, Little Simz was announced as a headliner of the West Holts stage. The rapper last played on the stage in 2016 for a mid-afternoon set. She previously performed at the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival in 2019 when she took to the Park Stage.

Michael Eavis previously opened up about this year’s Glastonbury by saying that it’s “going to be the best show ever”.

The festival organiser, who was speaking to Andy Bennett from BBC Sounds, added: “We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure.

“People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event.”

Last week, Glastonbury confirmed details of their ticket resale process for 2022, giving ticketless fans their final opportunity to gain access to this year’s festival.