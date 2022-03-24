Glastonbury 2022 resale tickets go on sale today

Resale tickets for Glastonbury 2022 go on sale this evening (March 24), with ticket and coach packages available to registered fans.

This year’s festival, which will be held from June 22-26, has already sold out after deposits that were initially paid for Glastonbury 2020 were rolled over for a second year following the cancellation of the 2021 festival.

Anyone who had paid a deposit had until March 7 to pay off the remaining balance (£230 + £5 booking fee).

Advertisement

However, any returned tickets will be available here tonight as part of a package that involves travel to and from the festival by coach.

The sale will be limited to 2 tickets per transaction, to reflect the limited number of seats available per coach. A list of departure points is available here and you must be registered to buy a ticket to Glastonbury 2022.

There will also be a sale of general admission tickets this Sunday (March 27). The festival has answered a list of FAQs here.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will headline Glastonbury 2022, alongside the previously announced Billie Eilish.

A host of other big names have also been confirmed, including the likes of Lorde, Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines D.C., Elbow, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, Turnstile and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Advertisement

Diana Ross was previously confirmed for this year’s Sunday ‘Legends’ slot.

Earlier this year, Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis said: “We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure.”

“People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event,” he said before revealing that the headliners for the festival were in place for the next two years.