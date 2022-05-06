Glastonbury 2022 reveals packed line-up for The Common

Glastonbury has revealed the latest line-up for its 2022 festival, with the bill for The Common being shared this morning (May 6).

The Worthy Farm festival will return next month from June 22-26, with organisers sharing the line-ups for the Left Field and Shangri-La areas this week.

This year’s stacked line-up for The Common, which consists of the venues The Temple, Mez Yard, Rumshack and the new Totem, has now been announced.

“Silence gave us the time for deep listening. For seeing what was needed. Now The Common provides the place for a wild and relentless celebration like no other,” a statement on Glastonbury’s site about The Common reads.

“This is the place to be together again for the first time since 2019. With new wisdom you will bring the party with the activating vibration of dance, and a new-born and true freedom.”

This year’s line-up for The Common, which you can see in the above post, includes the likes of Enny, R.A.E., Lazy Habits, Hak Baker (acoustic), Jelani Blackman, Grove, Reggae Roast and Steam Down.

The Common statement adds: “Under the rich earth in the south-eastern tip of Glastonbury lies a buried secret waiting quietly for those who will listen and so learn to unlock its mystic power, breaking the bindings of control. In this place between seeing and dreaming, where the elements can unite to invoke the Great Spirit, the rhythms are free to fulfil your vision.

“Gather your tribe and take our hands as we move onto the sacred site of… The Common!”

The official festival site map for 2022 has also been shared this week by Glastonbury organisers.