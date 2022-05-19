Glastonbury 2022 reveals stacked line-up for The Park

Glastonbury has confirmed the 2022 line-up for The Park. View the full list of artists below.

The Worthy Farm festival, which this year will be held from June 22-26, has confirmed a host of on-site line-ups recently, including the bills for Croissant Neuf, the Acoustic Stage, the Glade, Common, Left Field and Shangri-La areas.

Courtney Barnett, Jessie Ware, Four Tet, JARV IS, Mitski and more will perform at the “wonderland of genre-defying, synapse-sparking dionysian pleasurement” according to today’s (May 19) festival announcement.

Wet Leg, Big Thief, The Avalanches, Arlo Parks, and Sampa The Great also feature on the stacked line-up.

We're excited to announce The Park's spectacular line-up for this year’s Festival! pic.twitter.com/jszDlN08sF — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 19, 2022

“Perched high above the site, above Arcadia’s fiercesom, fire-breathing spider and looking out towards the Tor, The Park is a kaleidoscopic wonderland of genre-defying, synapse-sparking dionysian pleasurement,” a statement on Glastonbury’s site read.

The statement continued: “Sparkling at its centre, is the The Park Stage: a vibrant home of eclectic fabulousness. Nice ’n’ neat and seemingly founded in something of a natural amphitheatre, it is the perfect place to lose yourself in aural majesty.

“Impeccably curated, anything goes here: it’s where funk and soul, psych and punk, electro and pop merge to glorious effect.”

Across from The Park stage, “at the anthem-spinning juggernaut” The Stonebridge Bar, Annie Mac, Eats Everything, Daniel Avery, and INJA are among those set to perform.

The Park also promises the Free University of Glastonbury, with talks from Jarvis Cocker, Jess Phillips MP, Professor Alice Roberts and Coldwar Stev. The festival also shared details on The Rabbit Hole, where Nick Mulvey, Jesse Malin, Beans On Toast, and many more will be sharing a “top-notch spread of wonderous tunes.”

Earlier this month the official site map for Glastonbury 2022 was shared by the festival organisers, giving ticketholders their first look at site changes and new areas at this year’s festival.

After recently being awarded the Freedom of Glastonbury, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis announced earlier this month that the festival will be donating land to allow for an additional 20 social homes to be built in Pilton.