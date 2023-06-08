Glastonbury 2023: Fans invited to form record-breaking human peace sign

Glastonbury-goers are invited to take part in another record-breaking attempt to form the world’s largest ever ‘peace sign’ made up of people.

This follows the last attempt in 2017 when around 15,000 people met at the festival to break the previous record, set by a crowd of 5,814 in New York in 2009. Watch footage from the stunt below.

SJ Smallpage, who helped organise the record, said at the time: “I feel very humbled that people have joined together for something that represents everything that is good about Glastonbury, everything that is good about humanity.

“The numbers are awesome, I can’t believe how many people are here. They were still steaming in through the entrances when it happened. It made my heart sing.”

Now, peace-loving Glasto-goers are invited to attempt to smash the record even further.

“In 2017, 15,000 of us gathered below the Stone Circle to set a record for the world’s largest human peace sign,” read a message from the festival’s Green Fields information page on Twitter.

“A message to the world of Peace, Unity and Love. On Thursday June 22 at 11.30am in Kings Meadow, unite with us in the Green Fields to send out the message once again!”

Last week saw Glastonbury Festival unveil the full line-up with stage times for this year’s event, while also containing a few surprises including newly announced sets from Queens Of The Stone Age and Rick Astley.

The usual mystery around surprise secret sets marked with acts as ‘TBA’ on the line-up ensues, with a lot of speculation around who the unknown band ‘The Churnups’ might be.

The line-up detailed that The Churnups would be performing at 6.15pm on the Friday of the festival, playing on the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood and a headline set from Arctic Monkeys.

Fans speculated that this was likely to be either Pulp or Foo Fighters – with many believing that the latter seemingly confirmed their appearance after frontman Dave Grohl penned a message about “churning up emotions”.

The likes of Måneskin, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Wizkid and Blondie are all set to perform at the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset from Friday 23-Sunday 25 June, with headline performances also coming from Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

The closing performance from Sir Elton will mark his final ever UK show as part of his farewell tour, an experience he promised will be “wonderful“.

“I have played festivals, and have really enjoyed them,” he said last week. “But of course Glastonbury is the crème de la crème. To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it.”

John continued: “It’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate – this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England.”