Glastonbury 2023: The first fans through the gates tell us what they’re looking forward to

NME arrived at Glastonbury 2023 nice and early – but not as early as the fans at the front of the queue to be first into the festival as gates opened. Watch our video interview with the early arrivals above.

Thousands of fans were present for festival organiser Emily Eavis opening the gates at Worthy Farm this morning (Wednesday June 21) before they made their way on site to set up camp at the iconic Pilton festival. Speaking to NME, some revealed that they’d been camping in the queue overnight and waiting to make an entrance since as early as 6pm the night before.

Highlighting the acts that they were most looking forward to, fans told us of their excitement for the likes of Fred Again.., Guns N’ Roses, The Chicks, and Elton John – while also sharing their thoughts on the much-rumoured secret sets. While The Pretenders were announced as a last-minute surprise act last night, much mystery still surrounds the identity of The Churnups.

Asked about what secret sets they were hoping for, one punter told us: “Pulp, but that might be me being an eternal optimist. Foo Fighters will obviously be there. They’re becoming the rock version of Coldplay – just always rocking up at Glastonbury. Blur, maybe?”

Pointing to frontman Alex Turner’s recent illness and gig cancellation, he added: “Are Arctic Monkeys even gonna be here? That’s the million dollar question.”

On their top tips for surviving Glastonbury, the early arrivals suggested bringing a strong trolley for carrying tents and luggage, packing light, bring a towel, and the novel invention of a “she-wee in a Lenor bottle”

Ultimately, one should just remember that “it’s so much more than the music, man. It sounds cliche, but it is.”

When the full line-up with stage times were revealed last month, much speculation arose around an unknown band called The Churnups appearing on the bill at 6.15pm on the Friday of the festival, playing on the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood.

The most common theories were that it would be Foo Fighters, or returning Britpop veterans Pulp. The rumour mill then seemed to spin in favour of Foos, after Dave Grohl teased fans with a message that mentioned “churning up” emotions.

With the main music line-up kicking off on Friday, this year’s edition sees the iconic event make its return to Worthy Farm, and will feature headline performances from the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, and Arctic Monkeys, alongside the likes of Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Måneskin, Fred Again.. and Cat Stevens, Manic Street Preachers, Wizkid, Lil Nas X, Chvrches and The War On Drugs and more.

