Glastonbury 2023 general tickets to go on sale this Sunday

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will go on general sale this weekend – find all the details below.

The 2023 edition of the legendary Worth Farm event will take place between June 21-25. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

A limited batch of ticket/coach packages went on sale last night (November 3), but they sold out in just 22 minutes.

This Sunday (November 6), general sale tickets will be available exclusively through See Tickets from 9am GMT – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. A £50 deposit is required per ticket, with the balance payable in early April.

Fans hoping to secure tickets need to be registered in advance to do so. Per Glastonbury’s official website, registration closed at 5pm GMT on Monday (October 31).

“There will be no opportunity to submit/re-submit a registration until after the November ticket sales,” a post reads.

In the spring, those who are unlucky on Sunday will get another chance to book in the resales of any returned tickets.

Last month, Emily Eavis spoke out about the Glastonbury ticket price increase after it was revealed that tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – an increase of £55.

In 2022, tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to a hike.

Eavis wrote: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

eFestivals currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as rumoured headliners for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Glastonbury 2023 respectively, while Roxy Music are rumoured for the Legends Slot.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams has also said it “would be cool” to return to Glasto next year. The pop star hasn’t played at the festival since he made his debut appearance there back in 1998.

The first official Glastonbury line-up poster traditionally arrives in March.