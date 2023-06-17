How to watch Glastonbury 2023 at home

Glastonbury 2023 will take place next week (June 21-25) and plans for live TV, radio and online broadcasts from the festival have been confirmed.

The 51st edition of the Worthy Farm event will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, with the latter performing his final-ever UK show. Elsewhere, the likes of Phoenix, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers, Nova Twins, Queens Of The Stone Age, Manic Street Preachers, Lana Del Rey, and more will perform.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out in under an hour, but if you didn’t get your hands on one, you can still enjoy the festival from the comfort of your home. Check out all the different ways to watch and listen to Glastonbury 2023 at home.

On iPlayer

Make the BBC iPlayer your first port of call for all Glastonbury performances. Here, you’ll be able to choose between streams of each of the five filmed stages – Pyramid, Other, Woodsies, Park and West Holt – with over 90 sets and key tracks available to watch live and on demand across the weekend. Footage from the Pyramid will be shot in Ultra High Definition, while, for the first time ever, it will also be available in British Sign Language.

Can’t wait until next Friday for the action to begin? Tune into the Glastonbury webcam, or remind yourself of some iconic performances from the past with Glastonbury’s Greatest Hits.

On the BBC

As has been tradition for what feels like as long as Glastonbury’s been running, the BBC will be broadcasting coverage not just on iPlayer, but across its TV channels too. If you want to go old school and tune in on the box, you’ll find programming from Worthy Farm on BBC One, Two, Three and Four, covering all the headliners and the highlights from across the smaller stages. Find the schedule below.

FRIDAY

7pm-7:30pm, BBC One – The One Show will report live from Glastonbury.

7:30pm-9pm, BBC Two – Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo kick things off properly with highlights from day one. Expect to see sets from the likes of Texas, Gabriels, The Lightning Seeds, and more.

7:30pm-9pm, BBC Three – Pop queens Carly Rae Jepsen and Maisie Peters take over BBC Three with footage from their performances.

9pm-10:30pm, BBC Two – Get excited for tonight’s headliner with a short film charting Arctic Monkeys’ Glastonbury journey so far. There’ll also be highlights from Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks, and Young Fathers.

9pm-10pm, BBC Three – Fred Again.. shows why he’s the hottest name in electronic music right now with a performance on the Other Stage.

10pm-11pm, BBC Three – Tune in to catch the best moments from Digga D and Shygirl’s sets earlier in the day.

10:30pm–12am, BBC One – A decade on from their last headline appearance, Arctic Monkeys return to Worthy Farm.

11pm-12:30am, BBC Three – Wizkid and Stefflon Don close out the first day with performances on the Other Stage and Pyramid Stage respectively.

SATURDAY

5pm-9pm, BBC Two – Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne, Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley present footage of the likes of Raye and Jacob Collier, live performances from the Park Studio, and short films following sets from Max Richter and Rick Astley.

7pm-8pm, BBC Three – Tune in to watch performances from Tom Grennan and Aitch on the Other Stage and Pyramid Stage, respectively.

8pm-9pm, BBC Four – Jacob Collier’s West Holts set will be highlighted in this segment.

9pm-10pm, BBC One – Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi, two of pop’s biggest names, take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, bringing very different energy with them.

9pm-11pm, BBC Four – Two legends of British music take over BBC Four here, with highlights from Manic Street Preachers and Leftfield’s performances.

10pm-2am, BBC Two – Get your rock horns ready, it’s time for Guns N’ Roses’ massive Glastonbury debut.

11pm-12:15am, BBC Four – Just because you’re not at Glastonbury doesn’t mean you can’t join in the rave. Dim the lights and turn up the volume for Fatboy Slim’s career-spanning set.

12:15am-2am, BBC Three – Central Cee and Loyle Carner will showcase two different sides of British rap for the final segment of the night.

SUNDAY

5pm-9pm, BBC One – Two icons of the ‘80s will kick off Sunday’s coverage, with highlights of Rick Astley and Blondie’s sets.

6pm-9pm, BBC Two – Join Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders for more highlights from the final day, including Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ legends slot, Becky Hill, and more.

7pm-9pm, BBC Four – US country stars The Chicks make their debut down on the farm, while Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy brings his heartfelt songs to the Other Stage.

9pm-11:05pm, BBC One – Grab your tissues, get the cans in, and get ready to say goodbye to Elton John with what promises to be an absolutely massive final UK performance.

9pm-10pm, BBC Four – Tune into highlights from Barrington Levy and Candi Staton’s turns on the West Holts Stage.

10pm-12:15am, BBC Four – Titans of US rock The War On Drugs and Queens Of The Stone Age will shake up the BBC’s coverage as the end of the festival draws near.

11:05pm-12:20am, BBC Two – Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley wrap up the weekend with another look back at Elton, plus clips from Phoenix, Rudimental and more.

On YouTube

Keep an eye on BBC Music’s YouTube channel for key performances and interviews across the weekend.

On the radio

On the go and can’t sit down and watch all the action? Turn on the radio instead. The BBC will be broadcasting across Radio 2 and 6 Music from the festival, with special interviews and performances. See the schedule below.

FRIDAY

7am-10am, BBC Radio 2 – Zoe Ball brings her breakfast show to the fields of Worthy Farm, where she’ll be joined by Emily Eavis, Fatboy Slim, Texas, and more.

10am-11am, BBC Radio 4 – Woman’s Hour will set up shop on the farm this year.

10:30am-12am, BBC 6 Music – Tune in for all-day coverage of the first proper day of Glastonbury 2023, with music from across the Pyramid, Other, Woodsies, Park and West Holts stages.

1pm-4pm, BBC Radio 1 – Vick Hope and Jordan North bring all the latest action to Radio 1.

6pm-12am, BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance – Join Danny Howard, Pete Tong and Sarah Story for coverage of the dance portions of the festival.

9pm-12am, Radio 1Xtra – Tiffany Calver and Kenny Allstar host a 1Xtra special, featuring highlights from Wizkid.

SATURDAY

1am-2am, BBC Radio 2 – Prepare for Elton’s last UK show with a special programme, Elton John at the BBC.

2am-3am, BBC Radio 2 – Rocketman fever continues with an Elton John special of Tracks Of My Years.

10am-7pm, BBC 6 Music – Craig Charles checks in with Jockstrap, Big Joanie, Say She She, and more, before handing the baton over to Jamz Supernova, and then later, Cerys Matthews.

3pm-6pm, BBC Radio 2 – Dermot O’Leary chats to Rick Astley, Jake Shears, Tom Grennan and Hot Chip, and shares highlights from Arctic Monkeys, Kelis, Raye, Maisie Peters, and more.

7pm-9pm, BBC 6 Music – Tune in for performances from Tinariwen, Lizzo, Ezra Collective, The Murder Capital, Shame, Jockstrap, and more.

SUNDAY

10am-8pm, BBC 6 Music – Cerys Matthews, Jamz Supernova and Huw Stephens steer the 6 Music ship for Glastonbury 2023’s final day. They’ll have performances from the likes of The War On Drugs, Barrington Levy, Blondie, Viagra Boys, Beth Orton, and Gwenno, among others.

5pm-8pm, BBC Radio 2 – Jo Whiley speaks with this year’s certified legend Yusuf/Cat Stevens, plus Cat Burns, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rudimental, Dermot Kennedy, Gabriels, and more.

8pm-12am, BBC Radio 2 – The big moment has finally arrived – it’s Elton time! Turn on Radio 2 to listen to the set in full.

8pm-12am, BBC 6 Music – Steve Lamacq wraps up this year’s festival with live music from Thundercat, The War On Drugs, Caroline Polachek, Alt-J, Phoenix and Queens Of The Stone Age.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023 outside of the UK

If you want to catch up with everything that’s going on down on the farm from outside of the UK, you’ve got two options. Firstly, the BBC Music YouTube channel and the BBC and Glastonbury’s social media pages will be uploading highlights online.

Secondly, find a VPN – such as Express VPN – set it to a UK location and sit back and watch on iPlayer. This will help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Glastonbury livestream in particular parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the latest weather forecast for Glastonbury 2023 shows promising predictions of warm and sunny conditions.

