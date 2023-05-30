Glastonbury 2023 line-up: Who are The Churnups?

Glastonbury 2023 ticketholders are speculating online over a prominent mystery slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Today (May 30) the full line-up and stage times were revealed for this year’s festival, which is due to take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset between June 21-25. Joining the bill were the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, The Hives and Ben Howard.

But the main talking point surrounding the extensive schedule is a slot occupied by an unknown act, The Churnups, on the opening day.

They are billed to perform on the Pyramid Stage for an hour and a quarter (6:15pm-7:30pm BST) ahead of Royal Blood (8:15 pm-9:15pm BST) and headliners Arctic Monkeys (10:15pm-11:45pm BST).

Initially, many fans on Twitter and beyond claimed that the pseudonym belongs to Pulp – who recently began their 2023 reunion tour. Jarvis Cocker and co are currently free over the Glasto weekend (see their full list of gigs here).

As fan account Glastobation – and numerous others – pointed out, “when something is churned it becomes Pulp”.

Since the widespread rumour began circulating, however, Pulp drummer Nick Banks has taken to social media to deny any link to the slot.

“Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band,” he tweeted. “Ok? Over and out. (For now).”

Here’s some clarifications The Wednesday of which I speak is Sheffield Wednesday FC. League 1 play-off winners. Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band. Ok? Over and out. (For now) — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) May 30, 2023

Curiously, ‘Over And Out’ is the title of a 2005 song by Foo Fighters – whose name has also been associated with The Churnups. Some fans online have unearthed a 2021 Seattle Times article in which it’s said that frontman Dave Grohl used to be in a band called ‘Churn’.

The Foos – who have previously played surprise gigs under the moniker The Holy Shits – have space in their schedule to make a return to Glastonbury, having headlined the event in 2017.

Last year, Grohl made a special guest appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show on the Pyramid Stage along with Bruce Springsteen.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, are due to release their 11th album – and first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins – on June 2. Titled ‘But Here We Are’, the upcoming record has been previewed by the singles ‘Rescued’, ‘Under You’, ‘Show Me How’ and ‘The Teacher’.

Aside from The Churnups’ set, there are multiple ‘TBA’ slots on the Glastonbury 2023 line-up – the most prominent being two on the Woodsies stage (Friday, June 23 at 7:30pm BST, and Saturday, June 24 at 6pm BST).

Additionally, there’s a vacant spot on The Park Stage between 7:45pm BST and 8:45pm BST on Saturday. Last summer saw Jack White play a surprise hits-filled show at that same venue.

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will headline this year’s Glastonbury. During a new interview, the latter said the historic appearance was “the most wonderful way to sign off in England” before he retires from touring.

But the pop icon admitted that he was feeling “a little intimidated” by the forthcoming concert.

Check out the full line-up and stage times here.