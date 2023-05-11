Glastonbury 2023 reveals Shangri-La line-up

Glastonbury has announced its 2023 Shangri-La line-up – check out the newly announced names below.

The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, Nia Archives, Skindred, Cassyette, Flava D, Sam Divine, Empire State Bastard, Panic Shack, Lady Shaka and Craig Charles and Friends are among acts that will perform at the popular live music and late-night area at this year’s festival, which takes place from June 21-25.

“The incredible @ShangrilaGlasto is back with a vibrant line-up for Glastonbury 2023!” the festival tweeted today (May 11).

Announced under the 2023 theme of “Everything Must Go,” acts are listed across five stages: Nowhere, Truth, Nomad, Platform 23 and Sistxrhood.

You can check out the full line-up on the posters below.

As shared on their social platforms, the area at Worthy Farm is dedicated to “holding a mirror up to the masses. Creating conversations, expanding minds & opening hearts. Motivating people in politics & play”.

Last year, creative director Kaye Dunnings and creative producer and director Robin Collings spoke to NME about bringing Shangri-La back to Glastonbury Festival following a two-year hiatus.

“We had to just bring everyone back together,” Dunnings said of 2022’s ‘We The People’ theme, which was originally planned for 2020, adding: “that’s how we feel like change will be made, by reconnecting again.”

Other recently announced stages at this year’s Glastonbury Festival include West Holts, where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, and the Silver Hayes area line-up.

These were followed by the Field Of Avalon area announcement, which will host Will Young, The Damned, Melanie C, Jake Shears, Laura Mvula and more in 2023.

Benefits, Cavetown, Big Joanie and more were then announced for Glastonbury’s Left Field line-up.

In March this year, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses were named as the final two headliners at this year’s festival, joining the previously announced Elton John.

Other confirmed acts include Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, Wizkid, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.