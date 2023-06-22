Glastonbury 2023: Watch thousands of fans attempt the world’s largest human peace sign

Thousands of Glastonbury-goers gathered today to attempt to break the world record for the largest human world peace sign. Watch our footage from the moment above.

Announced earlier this month, the stunt followed the last attempt in 2017 when around 15,000 people met at the festival to break the previous record, set by a crowd of 5,814 in New York in 2009.

At around 11.30am this morning (Thursday June 22), thousands gathered at King’s Meadow in the Green Fields – where there was a colourful progression march of peaceful protests, dancers and more to celebrate peace. It has not yet been confirmed how many people attended.

“The last time was extraordinary,” organiser Ettie Elliot told NME. “We had 15,000 people and it was an amazing feeling of unity. We feel like the message of peace is still so important. We’re recreating it to just send that message out as far as we can.

Speaking to NME, a number of festival-goers saidthat they were present because “peace is the way forward” and “we need to focus on humans being human to one another,’ while others added that they were simply “really horny for peace”.

One participant was London poet and spoken word artist Sami Rhymes, who represented the women’s and girls’ health, rights, and gender equality charity White Ribbon Alliance and the 1.8Billion campaign.

“Anything that’s done in congregation just amplifies voices,” she said of what this morning’s gathering meant. “Protest is a peaceful way of getting that message across and we’re here for it”

Speaking about her campaign before she delivered a powerful poem to those gathered, she said: “This is all about the young people between the ages of 10-25. They’ve got a lot to say about health – physical health and mental health. They’re complaining about the lack of access to services, and they want a seat at the table.”

Thousands of fans were present for festival organiser Emily Eavis opening the gates at Worthy Farm yesterday (Wednesday June 21) with this year’s line-up including headline performances from Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, and Arctic Monkeys, alongside the likes of Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Måneskin, Fred Again.. and Cat Stevens, Manic Street Preachers, Wizkid, Lil Nas X, Chvrches and The War On Drugs and more.

Doubt was cast over Arctic Monkeys’ headline set however, when the band were first to cancel a show earlier this week due to frontman Alex Turner coming down with laryngitis. Eavis then said that she was confident that the band would be performing, but that they “have a couple of back-up plans” just in case.

When the full line-up with stage times were revealed last month, much speculation arose around an unknown band called The Churnups appearing on the bill at 6.15pm on the Friday of the festival, playing on the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood.

The most common theories are that it will be Foo Fighters, or returning Britpop veterans Pulp. The rumour mill then seemed to spin in favour of Foos, after Dave Grohl teased fans with a message that mentioned “churning up” emotions.

Known for joining the band on stage, Rick Astley also responded about the Foos rumours in a new interview with NME.