Glastonbury 2024: Duran Duran say they’d “love” to play Pyramid Stage with Nile Rogers and Mark Ronson

Duran Duran have said that they’d “love” to play Glastonbury Festival with Nile Rogers and Mark Ronson as their special guests.

The ’80s pop icons have never played at Worthy Farm before, but said they’d be keen to appear if the right slot became available. They have previously spoken to NME about their hopes of playing the festival one day.

Speaking on the BBC’s Headliners podcast, frontman Simon Le Bon said: “I want to play Glastonbury. I don’t want to go as a punter, but I want Duran Duran to get the right slot. Anyway, that’s the conversation that we shouldn’t really have on the air. I’d love to do it. I’d like a night-time slot, to be honest with you, and it’s got to be on the Pyramid Stage.”

When asked if they’d bring any special guests to the show, bassist John Taylor said they’d like to see some of the band’s previous collaborators on stage with them including Rogers and Ronson who have both produced work by the band in the past. Taylor said: “You’d have to bring Nile out and maybe Mark.”

Recalling when he first met Rogers, Taylor continued: “We were backstage with Blondie in New Jersey in 82, Nile was like ‘I’ve heard you!’ When Duran formed, one of its main influences was Chic. Not many people were saying that at that time. People were burning disco records.

“It was very important to him that a young English band was dropping Chic as an influence at that time, because nobody was doing it. To know Nile is to love him. You want to be friends with him, he’s a very generous man on every level.”

Last week (November 5), Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis responded to the most recent news about the festival’s headliners saying the were “untrue”.

Reports emerged that suggested Madonna was to headline next year’s festival alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

Eavis quelled the rumours saying: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

Glastonbury also announced it was postponing the scheduled ticket sales for the 2024 festival due to issues with some registrations.

As announced back in September, coach and ticket packages had been due to go on sale at 6pm GMT on November 2 ahead of a general sale at 9am GMT on November 5.

However, organisers confirmed on social media that both sales have been delayed by two weeks. Coach and ticket packages will now be available at 6pm GMT on Thursday, November 16, with the general sale following at 9am GMT on Sunday, November 19.

Next year’s festival will take place at Worthy Farm between 26-30 June.