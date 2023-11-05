Glastonbury 2024: Emily Eavis says rumours about headliners “untrue”

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has responded to the most recent news about the festival’s headliners saying they’re “untrue”.

Yesterday (November 4), reports emerged that suggested Madonna was to headline next year’s festival at Worthy Farm alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

However, in a statement posted to social media today (November 5), Eavis quelled the rumours, saying they were still working on the final line-up.

Eavis wrote: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day.

“The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

No performers for the 2024 festival have been officially announced as yet. Fans have however already been speculating over whether Madonna could headline Glastonbury 2024 after organiser Emily Eavis recently shared an image from a ‘Celebration Tour’ concert in London. The Queen Of Pop is available next June, with her run of North American dates scheduled to end in April.

Last month Eavis also teased line-up details for next year, hinting once again that there could be two female headliners.

Speaking on an episode of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, Eavis spoke about the progress the team has made in putting the bill together.

“2024 is still a little up in the air. I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July,” she began.

“This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer, and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible’. Thank God we held the slot.” There has been much speculation since the comment that this could be Madonna.

Eavis also said the “legend” slot on Sunday afternoon would be a female artist.

Rihanna has also been long rumoured to headline Glastonbury, and has recently been reported as planning a new album and live return for 2024. Other rumoured artists set to appear include Foo Fighters and Blur. The first line-up poster is traditionally revealed in March.

Earlier this week, Glastonbury announced it was postponing this week’s scheduled ticket sales for the 2024 festival due to issues with some registrations.

As announced back in September, coach and ticket packages had been due to go on sale at 6pm GMT on November 2 ahead of a general sale at 9am GMT on November 5.

However, organisers confirmed on social media that both sales have been delayed by two weeks. Coach and ticket packages will now be available at 6pm GMT on Thursday, November 16, with the general sale following at 9am GMT on Sunday, November 19.

Next year’s festival will take place at Worthy Farm between 26-30 June.