Glastonbury 2024: Faithless to be first act ever to headline Thursday night

Faithless have been announced as the first act to ever headline Glastonbury 2024‘s Thursday night.

The seminal dance band consisting of Sister Bliss and Rollo will return to the stage at Worthy Farm this year, where they will be inaugurated as the first ever Thursday headliners.

Whilst Glastonbury has typically scheduled acts on smaller stages before the main action kicks off on Friday, it is the first time a headliner has ever been booked for Thursday – and Faithless’ post suggests they will be playing the Pyramid Stage.

“Delighted beyond belief to be headlining Thursday night at GLASTONBURY!!” the band captioned a picture of the Pyramid Stage. “The first live band ever to do so… see you there”

It will also be Faithless’ first time taking to the stage since the death of former lead vocalist Maxi Jazz in 2022. Jazz was their lead vocalist from 1995 to 2011, when they announced their first split up. He then rejoined the band from 2015 to 2016, where he left the group for the final time. Sister Bliss now performs live and in studio, whilst Rollo appears only in the studio. Jazz was reported to have died in his sleep aged 65.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways,” the band wrote in a tribute post. “He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.”

Faithless also confirmed later that a private funeral was held for Jazz, and shared a second tribute: “We welcome [Jazz’s] Faithless family to raise a glass and celebrate Maxi’s life together, wherever you are in the world. If you are moved to contribute anything, Maxi’s wish was not for flowers, but for donations to Centrepoint. Centrepoint is an amazing charity that provides accommodation and support to homeless people in the UK.”

The band have also been announced to play Camp Bestival this August – purchase your tickets here. They will also appear at Wilderness Festival this year, which you can get tickets for here.

Today, Glastonbury’s full line-up has finally been revealed. Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage, whilst Shania Twain will fill Sunday’s Legends slot. Twain has called the Legends slot “the honour of my life“, whilst Lipa has previously called the festival “my favourite, favourite place“.

Other acts slated to join the Pyramid Stage include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith and Keane.

Idles, Disclosure and The National are scheduled to top the Other Stage. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne, The Last Dinner Party, Jungle, Justice, Bloc Party, Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, Arlo Parks and Gossip.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday June 26 through to Sunday June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.