Glastonbury 2024: fans react as tickets for festival sell out in under an hour

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have sold-out in under an hour, organisers have announced.

Fans have been reacting online after trying to secure tickets to next year’s festival, which is due to take place at Worthy Farm between 26-30 June.

It comes after ticket sales were initially pushed back after organisers confirmed on social media that both sales had been delayed by two weeks following issues with some voter registrations.

Advertisement

As announced back in September, coach and ticket packages had been due to go on sale at 6pm GMT on November 2 ahead of a general sale at 9am GMT on November 5.

Coach and ticket packages went on sale instead at 6pm GMT on November 16 and sold out in 25 minutes, with the general sale following today (November 19) at 9am GMT.

Those who didn’t manage to get a ticket today can try again in next spring’s resale, details of which will be announced in due course.

Glastonbury tweeted: “Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out. Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.

“There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.”

Check out some of the reaction to fans and the Glastonbury ticket sale here:

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out. Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 19, 2023

Advertisement

Everyone trying to get #Glastonbury tickets rn pic.twitter.com/JLi9NAiysR — raj deans (@rajdeans) November 19, 2023

The most hated page on the internet #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/QHkQkB62pR — Tom (@tommtthw) November 19, 2023

I am currently in a queue, waiting to get into another queue where I can buy a ticket which will allow me to queue in traffic next summer. Millions of British people have risen early on a Sunday just to line up like I have. I've never felt such unity. #Glastonbury#Hope pic.twitter.com/f9ZH5ncZjJ — Ant McGinley (@antmcginley) November 19, 2023

All the group chat hitting the refresh button to try and get tickets for #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/sYN17aXF9g — louise🔮🪄🌙✨️ (@kawaii_louise) November 19, 2023

Everyone rushing to get Glastonbury tickets pic.twitter.com/NXTSoFbPaJ — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) November 19, 2023

Earlier this month, (November 5), Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis responded to the most recent news about the festival’s headliners saying the were “untrue”.

Reports emerged that suggested Madonna was to headline next year’s festival alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

Eavis quelled the rumours saying: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

Last month Eavis did however tease some line-up details for next year, hinting that there could be two female headliners.

Speaking on an episode of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, Eavis spoke about the progress the team has made in putting the bill together.

“2024 is still a little up in the air. I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July,” she began.

“This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer, and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible’. Thank God we held the slot.”

Eavis also said the “legend” slot on Sunday afternoon would be a female artist.