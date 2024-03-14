Glastonbury 2024: Fans react to the line-up

Glastonbury Festival fans have been sharing their thoughts on this year’s line-up after the first wave of acts was announced this morning (March 14).

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage at the 2024 edition of the Worthy Farm event, with Shania Twain scheduled to take on the prestigious legends slot.

Other acts on the poster include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith and Keane – all of whom will grace the Pyramid.

Idles, Disclosure and The National are scheduled to top the Other Stage. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne, The Last Dinner Party, Jungle, Justice, Bloc Party, Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, Arlo Parks and Gossip.

Much of the online discussion has been around SZA, who will be topping the Glasto bill having never performed at Worthy Farm previously.

The announcement comes shortly after the R&B singer was named International Artist Of The Year at the BRIT Awards 2024. SZA’s hit single ‘Kill Bill’, from her acclaimed 2022 album ‘SOS’, was also nominated in the International Song Of The Year category at the ceremony.

Currently, SZA has 71,762,106 monthly listeners on Spotify (Coldplay have 74.8million; Lipa has 78.1million). In addition to Glastonbury, she will headline London’s BST Hyde Park in June.

One X/Twitter user, however, said they weren’t “sure if [SZA] should be headlining at this stage” in her career – despite being “fantastic”. Another person added: “I think it’s class, Glasto moving in a more modern direction. SZA is a ridiculously good booking.”

Elsewhere, a fan responded to those who said they weren’t familiar with SZA: “Sorry how can you be a fan of contemporary music and not know who SZA is?” But another argued that “a large portion of the demographic at Glasto ain’t gonna know who [she is]”.

Someone else wrote: “SZA headlining Glasto is wild to me but I also get it.” Another user posted: “I love SZA but she is not the right person to be headlining Glasto.”

A fan said that this year’s line-up was “fabulous”, particularly “Coldplay, SZA, Burna, Jungle, London Grammar.”

SZA’s latest record ‘SOS’ went to Number Two in the UK, and reached Number One on the Billboard 200 in the US. The LP was named Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys and earned a nomination for Album Of The Year.

I think it's class, glasto moving in a more modern direction. SZA is a ridiculously good booking — Sam Land (@land_sam02) March 14, 2024

I cannot be the only one who thinks sza is not mainstream popular enough to be a headliner at glasto??! Like? This isn't coachella?? — Billie x // 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@CoalHillWitch_) March 14, 2024

The Glasto lineup isn't great like, but sorry how can you be a fan of contemporary music and not know who Sza is — Jacob (@JxcobLFC) March 14, 2024

Starts playing SZA so I know who she is! #Glasto — Hayls Spencer-Edwards (@IamHayleyNicola) March 14, 2024

a large portion of the demographic at Glasto ain't gonna know who tf SZA is https://t.co/L0ohCSDCoT — l j d (@itsLewisD) March 14, 2024

very surprised that sza is headlining glasto — mimi (@mimbrockstark) March 14, 2024

Sza headlining glasto is wild to me but I also get it — c (@urdelicatepov) March 14, 2024

I think Sza is fantastic and I’m keen to see her set but I’m not sure if she should be headlining at this stage — TS (@DTS4th) March 14, 2024

Who is a SZA and why are they headlining glasto? I know I don’t listen to radio 1 anymore, but you’d think you’d know the 3 headliners. — Aaron (@Hubble89) March 14, 2024

Coldplay are to Glasto what The 1975 are to Leeds Fest. I didn’t even know who SZA was until other week. Some decent stuff further down bill https://t.co/tQvvetkyDo — Liam Fountain (@Liam_Fountain) March 14, 2024

sza at glasto im gonna lose my shit fr https://t.co/gOTNYPvEfx — Reece (@ReeceGall99) March 14, 2024

I love Sza but she is not the right person to be headlining glasto https://t.co/bOpOyQW9oG — RG (@rosie_1211) March 14, 2024

The glasto line-up this year is fabolous. Coldplay, SZA, Burna, Jungle, London Grammar 😮‍💨 — Seun (@sheisjei) March 14, 2024

All the bitter Glasto Gammons vexed about SZA headlining. https://t.co/DJbr3cpoVP pic.twitter.com/frKsptX6sZ — Conor (@conor_hale) March 14, 2024

Dua, SZA and Coldplay headlining Glasto would send me into orbit — Harry Powell (@lilmonsterharry) March 4, 2024

Last year, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis attributed the lack of viable female headliners in 2023 to an industry “pipeline” problem.

“[We’re] entirely focused on balancing our bill,” she said at the time. “It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity. We’re probably one of the only big shows that’s really focused on this.”

Meanwhile, fans have been giving their verdict on the Dua Lipa’s forthcoming debut headline slot. One said the pop star would “smash it”, with another writing that the show was going to be “massssive for her”.

“Dua Lipa at Glasto would be immense,” someone else posted. Not to mention PJ Harvey.” Lipa will top the bill after releasing her third studio album, ‘Radical Optimism’, on May 3.

Others have expressed excitement over Shania Twain’s legend slot, Avril Lavigne‘s set on the Other Stage, LCD Soundsystem‘s promotion to the Pyramid, and Fontaines D.C.’s headline show in The Park.

There’s hype over Little Simz‘ gig on the Pyramid Stage too, with the rapper having headlined the West Holts Stage in 2022. You can see a selection of reactions below.

This @glastonbury lineup has lots of good stuff and Dua Lipa will smash it. One sad thing (it’s only a small thing): historically Glasto didn’t buy into ‘font size heirachy’ bullshit. I liked that, just a big long list of acts. Now it looks like all the other lineup posters. pic.twitter.com/gxEKsopGWa — Double Chorus ⧖ (@thedoublechorus) March 14, 2024

I can’t WAIT to sit on my sofa with a little gin and watch Dua Lipa strut her stuff❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 massssive for her. And Shania!!!!! Annie-Marie🥹 Avril Lavigne?! Glasto 2024 is for the girls💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/AVtebDPw9i — katy 🌙 (@KatyGilroyBlog) March 14, 2024

Dua Lipa at Glasto would be immense. Not to mention PJ Harvey. https://t.co/bDRemzBzSw — Ben Williams (@BenitoWill) March 14, 2024

STOP IT shania twain at glasto, what a time to be alive — Hollie 💜🩵 (@holinwanderlust) March 14, 2024

Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne at Glasto I’m absolutely sick with jealousy — jordi (@jordi__x) March 14, 2024

SHANIA TWAIN AT GLASTO I WILL BE THERE — izzie (@izzielarche) March 14, 2024

I was so disappointed with Glasto until I got to Avril Lavigne. How are you burying her half way down the Other Stage lineup?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5zpGS7yfX9 — Joe (@JoeyL14) March 14, 2024

Can't wait to see Avril Lavigne at Glasto!!!! £1500 well spent. — Nitty John (@chat2john_) March 14, 2024

Had guessed Avril would be performing because of how her other tour dates are arranged, but everyone enjoy Avril at Glasto for me 😭🧡 That will be a special one. https://t.co/ivvctbCEsS — Lauren ☕🎶 (@DiamondDaysXO) March 14, 2024

Lots of people moaning about Glasto and not enough talking about how Avril Lavigne is on the lineup!!! — Tom 🥸 (@tcksnn) March 14, 2024

First album I ever owned was Avril Lavigne’s Under My Skin, 20 years later I get to watch her perform at glasto 😭😭 https://t.co/IsBzuYa1Vt — Issy (@IssyWrites2) March 14, 2024

Fair few people unhappy about the Glasto lineup but I think it looks great. LCD Soundsystem! Burna Boy! Fontaines DC! Last Dinner Party! The National! Shania Twain! AVRIL LAVIGNE!!! pic.twitter.com/nj4fV1HEJ2 — Hugo Gordon (@HugoGordon1) March 14, 2024

Hope Avril Lavigne doesn’t trying “ skating” to Glasto through all that mud hohoho #Glastonbury — Charlie Pipe (@UpInTheSky87) March 14, 2024

Anyway, Nia Archives is on a big stage, Little Simz gets to do the Pyramid and Barry Can't Swim is playing. Not to mention Bloc Party, The Streets and LCD Soundsystem. It'll be class guys. It always is. — Simon Lewis (@simlew86) March 14, 2024

Hearing All My Friends blast out of the Pyramid is going to be the moment of the summer #glastonbury @lcdsoundsystem — Josh Dawson (@josh_____d) March 14, 2024

Not going this year but am excited to see Pyramid sets from LCD Soundsystem and Little Simz . Line up on the other main stages looks very good too. It’s a “festival of contemporary performing arts” and whilst they may not be to your taste, the headliners fully deserve to be there — Richard Young (@Reeesh75) March 14, 2024

it’s not a vintage year but there’s a decent amount here, lcd soundsystem on the pyramid is worth the money alone for me https://t.co/HF99gS6Qi3 — chris (@99kid_) March 14, 2024

Other stage is always banging to be fair. I spent 75% of the weekend there last year. Fontaines DC headlining park will be one of the best sets in recent Glasto memory I reckon — Aidan Kerr (@aidanwilliamk) March 14, 2024

I deserve to see Fontaines dc on the park stage!!!!!!!!!! — 𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖆 (@lanasargeant) March 14, 2024

little simz and michael kiwanuka are on the pyramid stage as artists on an independent label, that’s literally all that matters to me rn — josh ✡︎ (@geolojosh_) March 14, 2024

little simz janelle olivia and svt on pyramid why am i not there. this is a hate crime. a disgusting HATE CRIME — sophie (@hometownoftears) March 14, 2024

Your West Holts set a couple of years ago was fantastic so am really looking forward to you owning the Pyramid 😎 — Richard Young (@Reeesh75) March 14, 2024

@LittleSimz on the pyramid stage at glasto, this is the one — decomp (@dcmpRL) March 14, 2024

Very little surprising here. Amazing to see Little Simz, Janelle Monáe and Michael Kiwanuka on the pyramid stage though! Jamie xx and Romy on the same stage together ❤️ Shania in legends slot is iconic too. https://t.co/eHKklHJaGG — Sam Atkins (@Atkins_Sam) March 14, 2024

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Last November, coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will be held next month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

In other news, Shania Twain has teased what to expect from her legends slot performance, calling it the “honour of [her] life”.