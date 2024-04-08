Glastonbury 2024 has “highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever” – meaning “very limited” tickets in re-sale

Glastonbury 2024 has seen the “highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever”, meaning there will be “very limited” tickets available in the re-sale.

Emily Eavis announced today (April 8) that the amount of tickets that have been paid for in full is the highest the festival has ever seen.

However, it does mean that those who are hopeful to secure much coveted tickets in the re-sale might struggle. “There will be a resale of the (very limited) returned tickets later this month,” added Eavis in an Instagram post. “Info to follow on that.”

The organiser said that the record number of paid balances was “incredible”, adding: “Thanks so much everyone.”

Tickets in the annual re-sale are made available when the original purchasers haven’t paid their balance in full by the cut-off date.

This year’s festival is due to take place from Wednesday June 26 through to Sunday June 30, 2024 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

The 2024 line-up has also now been shared – with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA set to headline the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer, while Shania Twain will perform in the legends slot on the Sunday. You can check out the rest of the bill here.

While the exact re-sale date has not yet been announced, hopeful attendees can expect there to be another hectic rush after the Glasto 2023 re-sale sold out in just six minutes.

In November, coach and ticket packages for this year sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour.

You can find out more information about Glastonbury 2024 and the re-sale here, and look back at NME‘s highlights from Glasto 2023 here.