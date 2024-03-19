Glastonbury 2024: Here are the 90 acts longlisted for the Emerging Talent Competition

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “At a time when it’s not always easy for acts to get their foot on the ladder, we’re really happy to be able to offer this opportunity for rising artists. So many amazing acts have been showcased by the Emerging Talent Competition over the years – and, as with the Festival, we welcome artists from all musical genres. I’m really excited to hear what 2024’s entries bring. It’s free to enter, so it definitely can’t hurt to give it a go!”

Michelle Escoffery, President of the PRS Members’ Council, said: “Our continued partnership with Glastonbury Festival and our charity arm PRS Foundation aims to discover and champion the trailblazing homegrown talent we have in the UK and Ireland. The Emerging Talent Competition provides an exciting and unique platform for artists and bands to gain major exposure with new audiences and industry leaders, as well as the opportunity to win talent development prize money to elevate their music careers. If you’ve ever dreamed of performing at this iconic festival, now is the time. Submit your song and good luck!”

Last year’s finalists were: Cordelia Gartside, EVA, FFSYTHO?!, Naomi Kimpenu, N’famady Kouyaté, The Love Buzz, and NME 100 stars for 2022, Prima Queen and VLURE.

2023’s winner was Guinea-born, Cardiff-based Kouyaté, who told NME of the accolade: “I feel like I’m dreaming.

“This is my first ever award in my musical career and I’m so glad it’s this as well. It’s a massive pleasure for the festival to offer me this opportunity. I’m feeling amazing.”

In a press statement, Kouyaté said winning the competition meant that he could “take the next steps to further my career”.

Other notable winners include Declan McKenna, who entered the competition in 2015 with his hit song ‘Brazil’. He was awarded a £5000 prize and a slot on the festival’s William’s Green Stage. Scouting For Girls, The Subways, Liz Green, Golden Silvers, We Have Band, Ellen and the Escapades, Treetop Flyers, Bridie Jackson and the Arbour, M+A and She Drew the Gun have also previously won the competition.

In other news, Glastonbury recently unveiled the line-up for the 2024 edition of the festival. Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer and Shania Twain will perform in the coveted legends slot on the Sunday.

Other acts on the poster include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith and Keane – all of whom will appear on the Pyramid Stage.

Idles, Disclosure and The National are scheduled to top the Other Stage. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne, The Last Dinner Party, Jungle, Justice, Bloc Party, Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, Arlo Parks and Gossip.

Elsewhere, Mel B has fuelled more rumours of a Spice Girls reunion, saying that fans can’t rule out a potential appearance at Glastonbury.

Recently, the Glasto line-up poster was edited to remove every artist that started their career in grassroots venues – and hardly any names are left standing.