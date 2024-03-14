Glastonbury 2024 line-up revealed – check out who’s playing

Glastonbury has finally unveiled the line-up for the 2024 edition of the festival. Check out the poster and more information below.

Ever since the dust settled on last year’s Worthy Farm event – which saw headliners Arctic Monkeys defeat illness to complete the UK leg of ‘The Car’ tour, Guns ‘N’ Roses deliver “a solid set to the wrong crowd“, and Elton John’s stellar and guest-packed final UK show – much speculation has surrounded who’d be topping the bill for Glasto 2024 this June.

Now, it has been confirmed that Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer. Shania Twain, meanwhile, will perform in the coveted legends slot on the Sunday.

Other acts on the poster include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith and Keane – all of whom will appear on the Pyramid Stage.

Idles, Disclosure and The National are scheduled to top the Other Stage. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne, The Last Dinner Party, Jungle, Justice, Bloc Party, Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, Arlo Parks and Gossip.

According to organisers, “so many more artists, stages and performance areas” will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Coldplay’s set will see the band become the first act to top the Glastonbury bill five times, following headline performances in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016. Chris Martin and co, who are close friends with the festival, previously said that they’d stop making music in 2025. In January, they revealed that their new album ‘Moon Music’ was almost finished.

Lipa, meanwhile, is set to showcase her upcoming third studio record ‘Radical Optimism’ (out May 3) as she makes her Glasto headliner debut. The singer previously played on the John Peel Stage (now Woodsies) in 2017.

Writing on Instagram, Lipa said: “FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE HEADLINE!!!! I have dreamt of this moment all my life.

“Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!! I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!! Thank you @emily_eavis ~ GLASTO 4EVER 🌊.”

SZA has not performed at the festival before, with her headline show following the star’s International Artist Of The Year win at the BRIT Awards 2024.

Organiser Emily Eavis wrote: “I’m so happy to be able to bring you the first shortlist of artists for Glastonbury 2024. There is even more to come over the coming weeks, when we will be bringing you the full line ups for each area.”

Eavis revealed that a female headliner pulled out of last year’s event to be replaced by Guns N’ Roses (widely believed to be Rihanna) and then they’d booked two female headliners and a female act for the legends slot for Glastonbury 2024. She then double-downed on these claims earlier this month, when she revealed that the full bill would drop this week.

Fans believed that SZA would be one of the headliners due to her UK touring commitments aligning – including a huge show at BST Hyde Park in London – with many believing that she’d been joining the other long-rumoured acts topping the Pyramid Stage, namely the likes of Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Madonna and Rihanna. Shania Twain was also widely believed to be filling the Sunday legends slot, while Smokey Robinson had also spoken of being “in talks” to appear.

Back in November, coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will take place next month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

Last year saw re-sale tickets for Glasto 2023 sell out in just six minutes.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday June 26 through to Sunday June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

See NME‘s highlights from Glasto 2023 here, also featuring a surprise set from Foo Fighters as The Churnups, Lana Del Rey’s late set on The Other Stage, Lil Nas X storming the Pyramid Stage, Rick Astley going viral with his Glasto debut, and much more.

Check back at NME for more Glastonbury news.