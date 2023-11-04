Glastonbury 2024: Madonna reportedly set to headline festival

Madonna will reportedly headline Glastonbury Festival next summer alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

As noted in the Mail on Sunday, Madonna will reportedly close the festival on Sunday night, with Dua Lipa headlining on the Friday and Coldplay, who have headlined the festival previously in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016, set to headline on Saturday.

No performers for the 2024 festival have been officially announced as yet. Fans however have already been speculating over whether Madonna could headline Glastonbury 2024 after organiser Emily Eavis recently shared an image from a ‘Celebration Tour’ concert in London. The Queen Of Pop is available next June, with her run of North American dates scheduled to end in April.

Last month organiser Emily Eavis teased line-up details for next year, hinting once again that there could be two female headliners.

Speaking on an episode of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, Eavis spoke about the progress the team has made in putting the bill together.

“2024 is still a little up in the air. I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July,” she began.

“This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer, and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible’. Thank God we held the slot.” There has been much speculation since the comment that this could be Madonna.

Eavis also said the “legend” slot on Sunday afternoon would be a female artist.

Eavis went on to reiterate that she is “really passionate about gender split” on the line-up, having faced some criticism in regards to this year’s all-male headliners (Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John).

“Our problem was that I’d been so outspoken about it that having a year where there wasn’t a female [headliner] sent people a bit mad, or some people,” Eavis continued. “And actually, we did have a female [but] she pulled out and we replaced them with Guns [N’ Roses] on the Saturday.”

She added: “I’m always trying to make it the most balanced, diverse bill. It is difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners. But we’re also creating them. We’re putting the bands and female artists on smaller stages and bringing them through all the time so I feel like the pool is going to be bigger soon.

“And who knows? Next year we might get two [female headliners]. And certainly, I can say that the legend [slot] is female.” You can listen to the full podcast here on BBC Sounds.

Rhianna has also been long rumoured to headline Glastonbury, and has recently been reported as planning a new album and live return for 2024. Other rumoured artists set to appear include Foo Fighters and Blur. The first line-up poster is traditionally revealed in March.

Earlier this week, Glastonbury announced it was postponing this week’s scheduled ticket sales for the 2024 festival due to issues with some registrations.

As announced back in September, coach and ticket packages had been due to go on sale at 6pm GMT on November 2 ahead of a general sale at 9am GMT on November 5.

However, organisers confirmed on social media that both sales have been delayed by two weeks. Coach and ticket packages will now be available at 6pm GMT on Thursday, November 16, with the general sale following at 9am GMT on Sunday, November 19.

Next year’s festival will take place at Worthy Farm between 26-30 June.