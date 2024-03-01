Glastonbury 2024 offering tickets to help people affected by conflict

Glastonbury is giving away free tickets to this year’s festival to support people affected by conflict – find all the details below.

Fans can be in with a chance of winning one of 20 pairs of tickets on offer by entering a prize draw via Crowdfunder.

“Money raised will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child who are working in areas of conflict delivering humanitarian support to those who need it most,” the page reads.

The prize draw is open to UK residents until 12 noon (GMT) on Thursday, March 28. One entry costs £10, and you may enter multiple times. At the time of writing, the Crowdfunder has raised £43,740 of its £100,000 target.

Check out the announcement post below.

We're offering 20 pairs of tickets to Glastonbury 2024, to raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict. Enter our prize draw at https://t.co/plwZn5NRhn now. pic.twitter.com/Q5YCq9UIr2 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 1, 2024

Last December, it was revealed that Glastonbury Festival donated a record-breaking £3.7million to good causes in 2023. “It is thanks to your support for the Festival that this has been possible,” wrote co-organiser Emily Eavis.

Each year, the legendary Worthy Farm event raises money for Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid – its joint charity partners – as well as numerous other organisations and campaigns.

The 2023 festival made a donation towards the British Red Cross’ Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory Appeal to provide immediate and urgent medical support for all those in need.

Glastonbury 2024 is scheduled to take place between June 26-30. The first two batches of tickets went on sale last November, but have now sold out. A resale is expected to be held in April – find out how to buy tickets here.

The first line-up poster traditionally arrives in early March. No acts have been officially announced as of yet.

Back in November, it was reported that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay would be topping the bill this summer. Emily Eavis, however, later said the rumours about the confirmed headliners were “untrue”.

Eavis had previously revealed that the Legends Slot on Sunday afternoon would be occupied by a female artist in 2024, with recent rumours for that set including Stevie Nicks and Shania Twain.

Additionally, Eavis hinted once again that there could be two female headliners closing the iconic Pyramid Stage.

“Last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year,” she explained at the time. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible’. Thank God we held the slot.”